LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Top Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi demonstrated strong endgame technique and quick calculation to hand the reigning champion the biggest upset so far in the ongoing World Blitz Championship, as Carlsen lost on time

Arjun Erigaisi. (Photo Credits: X)
Arjun Erigaisi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 30, 2025 11:37:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

You Might Be Interested In

The 22-year-old Arjun Erigaisi defeated Magnus Carlsen in the 9th round of the World Blitz Championship in Doha on Monday. Arjun won against Nodirbek Abdusattorov to take the sole lead with 8.5 points. He then split the points with Fabiano Caruana and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (MVL) in the next two rounds.

In the last outing of the day, he played out a quick 18-move draw with fourth seed Daniil Dubov. Magnus won the last round to remain in contention with just one point behind leaders — Arjun, Caruana and MVL at 10 points each.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi?

Arjun Erigaisi who hails from Telangana made headlines very early in his career when he became a Grandmaster at the age of 14 years. 2024 turned out to be an important year for the youngster as he became the top-rated player in September and achieved his peak rating of 2801 in December. He is the second Indian ever to cross the 2800 threshold after Viswanathan Anand.



Arjun’s father is a neurosurgeon while he was himself studying Data Science before he decided to dropout in December 2021. He became the first Indian to qualify to the Goldmoney Asian Rapid of the Champions Chess Tour 2021. 



Arjun Erigaisi vs Magnus Carlsen

This is the second instance where Arjun Erigaisi defeated Magnus Carlsen this year having earlier defeated the Norwegian at the Norway Chess tournament in classical format. Fresh from his bronze medal finish, Arjun recorded eight wins, two draws and just one loss which put him firmly in pole position.



Arjun’s victory against Carlsen has proved decisive in Round 9 as he won with the black pieces before following it up by defeating Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov in Round 10. With this, Arjun opened up a half-point lead at the top of the standings. Later, Erigaisi was held to a draw by Fabiano Caruana, forcing the players to split the point in Round 11. The Indian is now the joint leader alongside renowned Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov, with both players sitting on nine points after 11 rounds of the FIDE World Blitz Championship.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arjun Erigaisichessmagnus carlsen

RELATED News

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Continue Dominance Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence; Chase Down 321 Against Saurashtra

‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

ISGJ Annual Convocation Celebrates New Talent Shaping India’s Gems & Jewellery Future

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (30.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of Bangladesh’s ​Ex-PM; Recalls 2015 Meeting In Dhaka

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Drought In Pakistan? India Clears Big Hydropower Project On Chenab River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Freeze, Asim Munir In Panic

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025
Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025
Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025
Who Is Arjun Erigaisi? 22-Year-Old Youngster Who Defeated Magnus Carlsen In World Blitz Championship 2025

QUICK LINKS