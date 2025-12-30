LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news Agastya Nanda bangladesh Delhi cold wave iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Magnus Carlsen Arjun Erigaisi: Magnus Carlsen’s fiery reaction to defeat made headlines once again, this time at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha, where India’s Arjun Erigaisi handed the Norwegian superstar a shock loss on Monday. Erigaisi showcased sharp calculation and solid endgame technique to defeat the reigning World Blitz champion.

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video (Picture Credits: X)
Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 30, 2025 09:45:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Magnus Carlsen Arjun Erigaisi: Magnus Carlsen’s fiery reaction to defeat made headlines once again, this time at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Doha, where India’s Arjun Erigaisi handed the Norwegian superstar a shock loss on Monday.

You Might Be Interested In

Erigaisi Outplays Carlsen, Goes Joint Top

Erigaisi showcased sharp calculation and solid endgame technique to defeat the reigning World Blitz champion, winning with the black pieces. The Indian Grandmaster followed it up with another big scalp, beating Uzbek star Nodirbek Abdusattorov, to emerge as joint leader with nine points after 11 rounds alongside France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The win against Carlsen proved decisive in opening up a half-point lead before Erigaisi was held to a draw by Fabiano Caruana in Round 11.

You Might Be Interested In

Table-Banging Moment Goes Viral

The loss appeared to test Carlsen’s composure. Frustrated after the defeat, the world No. 1 was seen banging the table, a moment that quickly went viral on social media, with fans dubbing it “Carlsen outburst 2.0”. The incident followed a similar display of anger after his loss to world champion D Gukesh at Norway Chess earlier this year.

Despite the setback, Carlsen remains in contention. With eight points, he is part of a large group tied for sixth place and still chasing a record ninth World Blitz title, having already claimed his sixth World Rapid crown on Sunday.

Crowded Standings After Day One

Trailing the joint leaders are Daniil Dubov, Caruana and China’s Yu Yangyi on 8.5 points. A further eight players, including Alireza Firouzja and India’s Sunilduth Narayanan, sit on eight points. R Praggnanandhaa and classical world champion D Gukesh are on 7.5 points, tied with 21 players in 14th position.

Erigaisi’s Rise Continues

Fresh off a bronze-medal finish in the Rapid event, the 22-year-old Erigaisi has been in sublime form. His tally of eight wins, two draws and one loss underlined his aggressive yet pragmatic style. Notably, this year alone, he has beaten Carlsen in classical chess at Norway Chess and now in blitz, a sign of his growing dominance across formats.

With 13 rounds scheduled on the opening day of the 19-round Open event and the remaining rounds set for Tuesday, the battle for semifinal spots remains wide open. The top four after Round 19 will advance to the semifinals, followed by the title clash later in the day.

ALSO READ: BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former World Heavyweight Champion Injured In Deadly Nigeria Car Crash, Two Dead | Watch

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Continue Dominance Despite Virat Kohli’s Absence; Chase Down 321 Against Saurashtra

‘Virat Kohli’s Intensity Is Evident, Shubman Gill Can’t Do That’: Former England Cricketer Calls India Test Skipper ‘Complacent’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Quick-Fire 31 Before Getting Dismissed Against Meghalaya

Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife Himani Mor? Check Who Is Richer With More Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

Will Rekha Move On? Veteran Actress Steals Spotlight Kissing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda On ‘Ikkis’ Poster, Viral Video!

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? IMD Issues Red Alert – What You Must Know About Fog, Cold Wave And Air Quality

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 1078 Crore, Beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Record

Khaleda Zia’s Tumultuous Political Journey: Married To Bangladesh’s Slain Army General, Former President Ziaur Rahman, She Rose To Become The Nation’s First Woman PM

Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

Ikkis First Review: Dharmendra’s Last Film Turns Deeply Emotional As Agastya Nanda Truly Shines, Leaving Fans Curious

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video
Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video
Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video
Magnus Carlsen Loses Cool After Arjun Erigaisi Stuns Him In World Blitz Championship | WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS