Home > Sports > BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India's Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, 'Thoughts Of A Change…'

BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

BCCI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that Gautam Gambhir’s position as India’s head coach is not under threat, even as the team struggles for consistency in Test cricket since his appointment. Gambhir took over in July 2024 following Rahul Dravid’s exit. Since then, India have won seven of the 19 Tests played under his tenure.

BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, 'Thoughts Of A Change...' (Photo Credits: X)
BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, 'Thoughts Of A Change...' (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 30, 2025 09:09:34 IST

BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

BCCI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that Gautam Gambhir’s position as India’s head coach is not under threat, even as the team struggles for consistency in Test cricket since his appointment.

Mixed Results In Red-Ball Cricket

Gambhir took over in July 2024 following Rahul Dravid’s exit. Since then, India have won seven of the 19 Tests played under his tenure. While the team managed isolated successes, one Test win in Australia last year and two in England earlier this year, those positives have been overshadowed by heavy home defeats.

India suffered a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand and a 0-2 loss to South Africa at home, results that intensified criticism of Gambhir’s red-ball leadership. Notably, he has overseen five home Test defeats, the highest by any Indian head coach, and is the only one to be whitewashed twice in home Test series.

BCCI Dismisses Exit Speculation

Following the recent losses to South Africa, speculation grew about Gambhir’s future, with reports even suggesting VVS Laxman as a potential replacement. However, BCCI officials have firmly shut down such claims.

A day after secretary Devajit Saikia rejected the rumours, vice-president Rajeev Shukla reiterated the board’s stance. “There is no plan to remove or bring in a new head coach for India,” Shukla told media, underlining that the management remains fully behind Gambhir.

Focus Shifts To Crucial WTC Matches

Gambhir’s contract runs until November 2027, and all indications suggest he will continue in the role for the remainder of the term. The road ahead, however, is demanding.

India’s next Test assignment is an away series against Sri Lanka in August 2026, followed by a two-Test tour of New Zealand. The final and most crucial leg of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle will come in early 2027, when India face Australia in a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

To secure a spot in the WTC 2027 final, India will need to win at least seven of their remaining nine Tests, a challenge that could define both Gambhir’s tenure and India’s red-ball future.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:09 AM IST
BCCI Gives Big Update On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach After Recent Home Series Loss, ‘Thoughts Of A Change…’

QUICK LINKS