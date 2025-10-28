LIVE TV
Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

The pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, Auqib Nabi, made history by claiming 10 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy match, which is an illustration of his outstanding bowling skills. His record breaking performance has propelled him into the national limelight as one of the most promising young fast bowlers in India.

Auqib Nabi. (Image Credit: Auqib Nabi via Instagram)
Auqib Nabi. (Image Credit: Auqib Nabi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 28, 2025 16:58:03 IST

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

The young right handed fast bowler with his great all round performance which culminated in a memorable victory for Jammu & Kashmir, had the control, pace, and movement that made the opposing batsmen look doomed, as he took two wickets in every inning, which is one of the better individual bowling performances in the ongoing Ranji season. Cricket fans and experts have, hitherto, not only noticed this but also had a debate over the matter where many even went on to say that from Auqib might be the next prime talent from the valley.

Auqib Nabi, The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir

The journey of Auqib Nabi to this moment has been nothing but a difficult and hard working road. He comes from Baramulla, Kashmir, and had to climb his way up through the local cricket circuit to eventually get a Ranji Trophy cap. The young lad from Jammu & Kashmir, Auqib Nabi, a fast bowler, is considered the most talked about personality in Indian domestic cricket for his superb feat of taking ten wickets in one single match of Ranji Trophy.  Not only has he shown that he is capable of swinging the ball both ways but also he has consistently performed in domestic tournaments for the last few years. His big match collecting ten wickets has now put his name alongside the important ones in the discussions and the commentators saying that he should be on the radar of IPL scouts as well as national selectors very soon.

Auqib Nabi In Ranji Trophy 2025 

While J&K is carrying on with their Ranji campaign, the spotlight will be on this young pacer who has already made his mark in the Indian domestic cricket history with his miraculous 10 wicket feat. Auqib’s triumph is a mirror of the betterment of the facilities and the area’s dedication to the upliftment of the local players. Apart from his impressive bowling skills, Nabi has been credited for his calmness and leadership qualities on the field. His display of skills is regarded as a sign of the increasing cricketing power of Jammu & Kashmir, which has been home to a few of the most talented players in the past few years. 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:58 PM IST
Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

Who Is Auqib Nabi? The Ranji Trophy Sensation From Jammu & Kashmir Creates History With…

