Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

Gaurav Kapur is an Indian Sports Presenter, Actor, and Producer known for being the Host of IPL Pre-Match Shows and Cricket Talks.

Born on 11 April in New Delhi in India, Gaurav Kapur has a height of 6 feet 3 inches. Gaurav studied at Mount St Mary’s School and completed his graduation from Sri Venkateswara College. At an Early Age of seventeen, Gaurav spent most of his time working as a Radio Jockey. Later, he moved to become a Video Jockey on Television, which allowed him to learn how to be a Live Broadcasting Host.

Career Highlights

Kapur was the one to host Extraaa Innings T20 for IPL during 2008-2017. Along with this, he ran the Breakfast with Champions in 2017, interviewing top cricketers on YouTube, and he is the host for Cricbuzz Live in Hindi as well as English. His movie appearances include Bad Luck Govind (2009, main role) and small parts in Kai Po Che!.​

Business Ventures

From becoming a founder of Oaktree Sports in 2016, he has been developing at least one sports-related daily dose through Miss Field and India Plays, alongside the first startup he co-founded: Kommune Arts in 2017. His wealth is said to be between ₹40-56 million, coming from hosting, acting, and production.​

Personal Life

Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal separated in 2021. As of 2025, Gaurav Kapur is now in a relationship with Kritika Kamra. On social media, Gaurav Kapur is very active on Instagram ( @gauravkaps) and X ( @gauravkapur), where he showcases his love for Cricket and the spotlight of the Entertainment Industry.