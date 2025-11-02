LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lost a crucial toss to South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final after rain delayed play in Navi Mumbai. Despite the setback, Harmanpreet remained confident. The Indian skipper, focused on her career, is reportedly single and unmarried.

Women's World Cup 2025 final: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (PHOTO: X)
Women's World Cup 2025 final: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 2, 2025 17:10:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

It was a sad day at the end of the final match of the Women World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lost a key toss despite having a brave face on her face.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt made the correct call when Harmanpreet flipped the coin, and the toss was made on Sunday, December 2 after two hours of rain had fallen.

Women’s World Cup: India Vs South Africa Final

This was a crucial toss to carry since South Africa got the early advantage of the game by choosing to bowl because the weather did not appear good later into the evening.

The two-hour delay did not cost the grand final, which was the third time that India was playing in the 50-over format since 2005 and 2017.

Harmanpreet admitted that India too had decided to bowl first but that they had an upper hand when batting first as they get a chance to make a good score and put the South Africans under pressure in the high stakes game.

And we should have bowled first as well, with such weather and conditions. But, nonetheless, it is a serious game, and somehow we are re-in sync with rhythm. Hopefully we will be able to bat freely and put up a good total in the board,” Harmanpreet said.

The last match is underway in the DY Patil stadium where India and Australia competed in the semi final on Thursday. In said game, India pursued 338 to write a world record on highest successful pursuit in ODIs in women.

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur’s Boyfriend? Inside Her Personal and Family Life

Harmanpreet Kaur was born in Moga, Punjab, and she is the first woman cricketer in her town to play international cricket. The 33-year-old batter is not married but, there is no information about her being in a relationship with any other person. Although she might be in a relationship, she has been able to ensure that she keeps it out of the reach of publicity.

The available reports do not show publicly if Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has a love interest or is married. Her personal life is personal and she seems to be obsessed with her career. 

Harmanpreet is a daughter of a bank clerk, who was named Harmandar Singh. Her mother, Satwinder Singh, is on the other hand, a housewife.

She has four siblings as well. She is a religious Sikh and is an educational institution graduate of Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar.

ALSO READ: IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: harmanpreet kaurindia vs salatest cricket newsWomen World Cup 2025 final

RELATED News

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Is Jemimah Rodrigues A Catholic Or Protestant? How A Religious Controversy Put The Star Cricketer In The Bad Spotlight

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here
Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here
Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here
Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

QUICK LINKS