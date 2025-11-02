Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

It was a sad day at the end of the final match of the Women World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lost a key toss despite having a brave face on her face.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt made the correct call when Harmanpreet flipped the coin, and the toss was made on Sunday, December 2 after two hours of rain had fallen.

Women’s World Cup: India Vs South Africa Final

This was a crucial toss to carry since South Africa got the early advantage of the game by choosing to bowl because the weather did not appear good later into the evening.

The two-hour delay did not cost the grand final, which was the third time that India was playing in the 50-over format since 2005 and 2017.

Harmanpreet admitted that India too had decided to bowl first but that they had an upper hand when batting first as they get a chance to make a good score and put the South Africans under pressure in the high stakes game.

And we should have bowled first as well, with such weather and conditions. But, nonetheless, it is a serious game, and somehow we are re-in sync with rhythm. Hopefully we will be able to bat freely and put up a good total in the board,” Harmanpreet said.

The last match is underway in the DY Patil stadium where India and Australia competed in the semi final on Thursday. In said game, India pursued 338 to write a world record on highest successful pursuit in ODIs in women.

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur’s Boyfriend? Inside Her Personal and Family Life

Harmanpreet Kaur was born in Moga, Punjab, and she is the first woman cricketer in her town to play international cricket. The 33-year-old batter is not married but, there is no information about her being in a relationship with any other person. Although she might be in a relationship, she has been able to ensure that she keeps it out of the reach of publicity.

The available reports do not show publicly if Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has a love interest or is married. Her personal life is personal and she seems to be obsessed with her career.

Harmanpreet is a daughter of a bank clerk, who was named Harmandar Singh. Her mother, Satwinder Singh, is on the other hand, a housewife.

She has four siblings as well. She is a religious Sikh and is an educational institution graduate of Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar.

