IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Sunidhi Chauhan was roped in to perform at the final match between India-W VS South Africa- W. However, constant rain delays might have ruined the plans and cancelled the singer’s performance.

The singer also took to X before the toss delay sharing photos and writing, “Coz we can’t stop, we won’t stop.”

Indian singing diva Sunidhi Chauhan was supposed to perform a mixture of her most famous hits to the audience in the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Chauhan is a noted name in India who will be accompanied by 60 dancers and the performance will include special-effects fireworks show that is choreographed by Sanjay Shetty.

The event will comprise of laser show, 350 performers and drone show at the mid-innings of DY Patil Stadium.

Sunidhi s also scheduled to sing the Indian national anthem prior to the match and Tarynn Bank, a songstress of Cape Town-will sing the South African anthem.

Chauhan was thrilled about playing the ICC Women Cricket World Cup Final and said that it is an honour to play at the Women Cricket World Cup and she is really looking forward to this great day. As India will be the last one, and the stadium will be full of passionate audiences, I am confident that the mood will be pungent, and it will be the day that all of us will remember long enough.

Sunidhi has an iconic voice and has sold more than 50 million records in the world with so many awards to her name. Her first composition was at the age of 13 with her debut song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi being an instant hit in the film Mast.

