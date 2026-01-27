LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing his SUV into three parked cars in Vadodara at 2:30 am. No one was injured, but he was booked under multiple laws and later released on bail, reviving questions around road safety and celebrity responsibility.

Jacob Martin Arrested After Drunk-Driving Crash in Gujarat (Image: X)
Jacob Martin Arrested After Drunk-Driving Crash in Gujarat (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 27, 2026 21:57:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Joseph Martin, 53, was arrested early on Tuesday morning after he lost control of his car and crashed into three parked vehicles in the Akota area of Vadodara while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police registered a drunk-driving and rash driving case against him, and his luxury MG Hector SUV was seized as part of the investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

The accident happened at around 2:30 am near Punit Nagar Society when Martin was travelling from Akota to his residence on OP Road. According to the Akota police station, Martin appeared visibly drunk and lost control of the steering, causing his vehicle to ram into a Kia Seltos, a Hyundai Venue and a Maruti Celerio parked along the roadside.

Witnesses in the quiet residential area were startled by the loud crash. Emergency services and police reached the spot after nearby residents alerted them. An officer said Martin was “unsteady on his feet” and showed clear signs of having consumed alcohol.

You Might Be Interested In

Jacob Martin taken into custody

Martin was quickly taken into custody and booked under several sections of the law, including parts of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for reckless and dangerous driving, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was also booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act for allegedly driving under the influence in a state where alcohol consumption is restricted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash, even though all three parked vehicles were badly damaged. Police said the case is still under investigation and that further legal steps will follow once the procedural and technical assessments are completed.

Hours later, Martin was released on bail, but the incident has raised questions about road safety and celebrity accountability. Sources say his MG Hector, which is estimated to be worth around ₹20 lakh, remains in police custody for further examination.

Who Is Jacob Martin?

Jacob Martin is a well-known name in Indian cricket. He was born in May 1972 in Baroda, he played 10 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India between 1999 and 2001. In those games, he scored 158 runs with a highest score of 39.

He had a strong domestic career, scoring 9,192 runs in 138 first-class matches, including 23 centuries. He also captained the Baroda Ranji Trophy team and later worked in coaching and business after retirement.

Martin’s past includes other legal troubles. In 2011, he was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged human-trafficking case, and in 2018 he suffered serious injuries in a separate road accident.

Also Read: Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newslatest newssports news

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane’s Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

‘There Is A Reworking Of The Process’: ICC Dismisses Accreditation Denial Claims By Bangladeshi Journalists Amid Team’s Withdrawal From T20 World Cup 2026

WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Arijit Singh Once Expressed His Frustration Over High Volume Of Songs, Had Dropped A Hint About Retirement: ‘I Have Been Really Trying To Cut It’

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Internet Loses Calm As Arijit Singh Pulls A Shocker, Abruptly Announces Retirement From Playback Singing At The Age Of 38: ‘I Am Calling It Off’

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol
Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol
Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol
Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

QUICK LINKS