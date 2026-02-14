LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Young Skater In Spotlight Stuns Quad God Malinin, Seizes Thrilling Gold in Jaw-Dropping Twist

Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Young Skater In Spotlight Stuns Quad God Malinin, Seizes Thrilling Gold in Jaw-Dropping Twist

Mikhail Shaidorov made history by winning Kazakhstan’s first Winter Olympic gold in 30 years at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games. Stunning the favored “Quad God” Ilia Malinin, Shaidorov executed five flawless quadruple jumps, showcasing technical mastery, resilience, and a record 291.58 points.

Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Kazakhstan’s Star Skater Wins Historic 2026 Olympic Gold
Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Kazakhstan’s Star Skater Wins Historic 2026 Olympic Gold

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 14, 2026 11:33:36 IST

Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Young Skater In Spotlight Stuns Quad God Malinin, Seizes Thrilling Gold in Jaw-Dropping Twist

The permanent recognition of Mikhail Shaidorov from Kazakhstan in sports history occurred when he won the 2026 Olympic Championship for men’s singles figure skating.

The international career of Shaidorov began after his surprising victory at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, which he achieved on June 25, 2004, in Almaty.

He established himself as a top-level skater through his technical skate abilities, which he used to win the 2025 Four Continents championship and secure a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships.

The Olympic victory established a historic moment for Kazakhstan because their first figure skater won an Olympic gold medal while the country secured its first Winter Olympic gold medal in thirty years.

Technical Mastery and Quadruple Prowess

Shaidorov achieved his gold medal through his high-risk technical performance, which left both judges and spectators amazed. He accomplished five flawless quadruple jumps during his record-setting free skate performance of “The Diva Dance,” which demonstrated his extraordinary strength and accuracy.

His performance featured a distinctive triple Axel-quadruple Salchow combination, which he used to achieve more than 21 points through the complex sequence. Shaidorov achieved a personal best score of 291.58 because he maintained focus while other top contenders fell during the competition.

Competitive Resilience Against the Quad God

The 2026 Olympic final was framed as a battle between the world’s elite, specifically pitting Shaidorov against the heavily favored American, Ilia Malinin.

Shaidorov advanced to the free skate round after he achieved fifth place. Shaidorov used the sudden changes that occurred during the night to his advantage when he performed his skate.

Malinin, who holds the title of “Quad God,” experienced uncharacteristic mistakes and multiple falls, while Shaidorov maintained his flawless performance to defeat all other competitors.

The victory marks a significant transformation for the sport because Shaidorov demonstrated that athletes must maintain their performance level throughout competition. He became a national hero after staying focused because he wanted to honor his deceased inspiration, Denis Ten.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Who Is Mikhail Shaidorov? Young Skater In Spotlight Stuns Quad God Malinin, Seizes Thrilling Gold in Jaw-Dropping Twist

