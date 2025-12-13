Who Is Satadru Dutta? Lionel Messi’s Kolkata GOAT Tour Event Organiser Arrested

Satadru Dutta Arrested: Kolkata Police have arrested the organiser of Saturday’s event linked to Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s visit to Salt Lake Stadium after unrest broke out r unrest erupted at the event site. Fans turned violent after Messi stayed at the venue for only a few minutes and was not visible to most attendees.

West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said the unrest stemmed from unmet expectations among fans.

“There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he’s not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave,” Kumar told news agencies.

Mamata Banerjee Government Forms Panel to Probe Mismanagement of Lionel Messi Event

The state government has constituted a committee to examine the incident in detail, including the role of the organisers.

“Now the government has already constituted a committee that will look into all aspects, including whether there was any mismanagement on the organiser’s side, or anything else,” Kumar added.

The DGP also said the organisers have given a written assurance that ticket money would be refunded to attendees.

“Now the situation is under control,” he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the Chaos at Messi’s Kolkata event, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim says, “There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested… I’m telling you, they… pic.twitter.com/GRqz03wPvp — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Who Is Satadru Dutta?

Satadru Dutta is the promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025. He operates under the banner A Satadru Dutta Initiative.

Dutta has previously brought global football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona and Cafu to India. With the GOAT Tour 2025, he aimed to deliver what he described as one of the biggest sporting spectacles in Indian football history.

Born in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, Dutta is a sports promoter, event organiser and philanthropist. He began his professional career in finance and investment, working with reputed organisations, before turning his passion for sports into a full-time pursuit.

