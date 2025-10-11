LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile gaza latest sports news Mississippi Mass Shooting donald trump flu Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh revealed shocking details about the strict rules he imposed on his first wife, Shabnam, while raising Yuvraj Singh to be a cricket legend. In a candid interview, he admitted his discipline estranged his family but insisted it shaped Yuvraj’s greatness.

Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh with his mother Shabnam ( Photo: X)
Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh with his mother Shabnam ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 11, 2025 21:52:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh remembered the draconian regulations that he had placed on his first wife, Shabnam, whilst stating that he would make their son, Yuvraj Singh, the greatest cricketer the world had ever experienced.

Yograj has confessed several times that his strategies made him estranged to his family who announced that he was insane.

Yograj Singh Admits Harsh Rules on First Wife

Recently, in an interview, Yograj Singh said that he had invited his wife to leave him in case she was so worried about the well-being of Yuvraj and that even his mother cared about Yuvraj. When she died on her bed, she pleaded with him not to kill the child.

Yograj told SMTV that he had strict rules to his wife, and had confessed that his family has lost touch with him quite some time. His second wife bore him two children and he confessed that this was the only occasion in his life that he had nearly cried when Yuvraj and his mother abandoned him.

He claimed that his personal relationship was affected by his family as his activities made his family become estranged to him. I do not play on screen, not this, I am who I actually am, he said.

Yograj Singh Makes Emotional Confession in Explosive Interview

“I attended a school where they had foreigners, and the discipline they had, with my father, instilled in me, I transferred to others. It started with my wife,” said Yograj, adding, “She was not supposed to move out of the house without my consent. Their family did not have permission to enter my house and when they did, they were not to give me any advice. When we had a son, I informed my mother that I had a fire inside me to make him a legend. I swore to kill everyone who had wronged me among them Kapil Dev using my son.” 

When he was asked whether he retired his cricketing career due to his failure or he was not fairly treated, Yograj chose the latter. “It was my way or the highway. And when I say it is night, it is night; when I say it is day, it is day. This could not be digested by my family; and they felt that this was my weakness, and I suppose that was what made me put a step ahead. He did not claim to have been emotional, or to have cried. He claimed that he has conditioned himself to be steely hard. Yes, I am emotional when I prostrate myself before my God… When my mother passed away I was crying, I became an orphan that day. I felt like crying as Yuvi and his mother went, but I restrained myself,” he said.

In 2016, Yuvraj Singh got married to former actor Hazel Keech; they have two kids: their son orion and a daughter Aura. 

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 9:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9latest sports newstrending newsYograj Singhyuvraj singh

RELATED News

ICC Set To ‘Erase’ Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy
ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya, His Watch Which Is Eight Times The Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money!
Capucine Delannoy and Airton Cozzolino Triumph at 2025 Kite-Surf World Championship in Morocco

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 12, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Fully Utilize Your Intelligence And Intellect
Arab Muslim Countries Including Saudi Arabia, Qatar Publicly Condemned Gaza ‘Genocide’ But Built Secret Military Alliance With Israel, New Bombshell Report Reveals
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
Mississippi Homecoming Shooting At Leland High School Kills 4, Injures 12: What We Know
‘Don’t Travel If You’re Broke’, Says Internet After Couple Sleeps At Airport To Save Rs.40,000 During F1 Weekend
Donald Trump Gifts PM Modi Photo With Handwritten Note Saying ‘You Are Great’, US Ambassador-Designate Says US President Considers Modi A Personal Friend
Anthropic CEO meets India's PM Modi, pledges expansion
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' storms UK charts, sets new records
CJI BR Gavai: Nation’s Awakening Incomplete If Any Girl Lives In Fear Or Is Denied The Chance To Dream
‘I Am A Bastard Citizen If….’ Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Praises Nathuram Godse, Sparks Controversy Over Degrading Comments On Mahatma Gandhi
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

QUICK LINKS