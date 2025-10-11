Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’

Actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh remembered the draconian regulations that he had placed on his first wife, Shabnam, whilst stating that he would make their son, Yuvraj Singh, the greatest cricketer the world had ever experienced.

Yograj has confessed several times that his strategies made him estranged to his family who announced that he was insane.

Yograj Singh Admits Harsh Rules on First Wife

Recently, in an interview, Yograj Singh said that he had invited his wife to leave him in case she was so worried about the well-being of Yuvraj and that even his mother cared about Yuvraj. When she died on her bed, she pleaded with him not to kill the child.

Yograj told SMTV that he had strict rules to his wife, and had confessed that his family has lost touch with him quite some time. His second wife bore him two children and he confessed that this was the only occasion in his life that he had nearly cried when Yuvraj and his mother abandoned him.

He claimed that his personal relationship was affected by his family as his activities made his family become estranged to him. I do not play on screen, not this, I am who I actually am, he said.

Yograj Singh Makes Emotional Confession in Explosive Interview

“I attended a school where they had foreigners, and the discipline they had, with my father, instilled in me, I transferred to others. It started with my wife,” said Yograj, adding, “She was not supposed to move out of the house without my consent. Their family did not have permission to enter my house and when they did, they were not to give me any advice. When we had a son, I informed my mother that I had a fire inside me to make him a legend. I swore to kill everyone who had wronged me among them Kapil Dev using my son.”

When he was asked whether he retired his cricketing career due to his failure or he was not fairly treated, Yograj chose the latter. “It was my way or the highway. And when I say it is night, it is night; when I say it is day, it is day. This could not be digested by my family; and they felt that this was my weakness, and I suppose that was what made me put a step ahead. He did not claim to have been emotional, or to have cried. He claimed that he has conditioned himself to be steely hard. Yes, I am emotional when I prostrate myself before my God… When my mother passed away I was crying, I became an orphan that day. I felt like crying as Yuvi and his mother went, but I restrained myself,” he said.

In 2016, Yuvraj Singh got married to former actor Hazel Keech; they have two kids: their son orion and a daughter Aura.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records