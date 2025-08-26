Who Will Replace Dream11 As Team India’s New Sponsor? BCCI Explores New Sponsorship Deals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that fantasy gaming company Dream11 has withdrawn as jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team. As a result of the development, the board has commenced to seek alternatives to one of the most valuable sponsorship spots in Indian sport.

Dream11 exits after gaming law ban

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the liaison with Dream11 came to an end because of the new law that banned real money gaming (RMG). “Our association with Dream11 is over after the new legislation has come into force,” Saikia told HT. “For the next course of action, we are deliberating on what the alternatives should be.”

Saikia added that board is optimistic about solving the problem soon. On whether a deal can be secured ahead of the T20 Asia Cup, which starts on September 9, he said, “We are working with a positive mindset.”

BCCI exploring sponsorship alternatives

Industry sources said a telecom major, a global automobile manufacturer, and a fintech firm are already in talks with the board. The front jersey of the Indian team remains to be the most coveted and globally visible despite the intense competition of IPL sponsors.

Experts say that though IPL franchise agreements might prove to be less expensive, they get lost in the ocean of brands. In comparison with it, sponsoring the national team is unique and it will give direct connection to millions of fans worldwide. That is why the interest has not stopped after Dream11 announced a sudden departure.

Why Dream11 pulled out of BCCI sponsorship

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by the President banned all real money gaming in India. In the case of Dream11, the decision meant an entire business change and investment in sponsorship was no longer economically viable as it contributed to almost 95 percent of revenue.

Although Dream11 is part of Dream Sports which has other businesses such as sports streaming and luxury travel, without its main cash business, it could not afford to spend money on promotions. The Dream11-BCCI deal that was 358 crore over three years was to end with the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in early 2026.

Sponsorship opportunity ahead of Asia Cup

Dream11 exit came as a surprise but the BCCI officials see it as an opportunity to bring other corporate players on board. As India has a very busy schedule lined up with 43 matches in the next 7 months, brands can take advantage of high visibility with comparatively low cost as compared to long-term sponsorships.

The men side will play 28 bilateral matches, six matches in the Asia Cup and 9 matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Also, a home Women World Cup will bring additional attention. Importantly, the Asia Cup will ensure that there are at least two much-anticipated matches between India and Pakistan, which further increases the brand value of the front jersey position.

What lies ahead for BCCI sponsorship deals

The BCCI can even negotiate a three-party agreement in which Dream11 sells its rights to another sponsor and a seamless transition is maintained without fresh tenders being called. Alternatively, the authorities can look at a long-term contract up to the 2027 ODI world cup in case a partner is available.

The market analysts are keenly following the management of this sponsorship gap by BCCI. Indian cricket has always shown its strength even in some of the difficult situations. The fantasy gaming sector had invested more than 1000 crores through sponsorship and many times more in advertising in the cricket economy prior to the ban.

In addition, BCCI also has a 625 crore IPL partnership with My11Circle which will last until 2028. Saikia remarked, “We have time for the next IPL. We will cross the bridge when we get there. Our immediate priority is the Asia Cup.”

ALSO READ: Dream11 Won’t Pay BCCI Anything After Ending INR 358 Crore Sponsorship Deal: Report