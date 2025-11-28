LIVE TV
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Speaking to reporters, Morkel said that Virat and Rohit bring unmatched experience to the Indian team.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (ANI)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 21:46:03 IST

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Indian cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can still play in the 2027 ODI World Cup if they remain mentally and physically fit. Both players have already retired from Test cricket and T20Is but will return to action in the ODI series against South Africa starting Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Morkel said that Virat and Rohit bring unmatched experience to the Indian team. He added that their presence could be valuable for India in major tournaments. When asked directly whether the two superstars could play in the 2027 World Cup, Morkel gave a confident answer.

He said that both are high-quality cricketers who know how to succeed on the big stage. “As long as they’re happy to put in the hard work and maintain their fitness. I’ve always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you don’t find it anywhere. They’ve won trophies; they know how to play big tournaments,” Morkel said.

He added that if they remain strong mentally and physically, there is no reason they cannot continue until the next World Cup. The former South African pacer also remembered the challenges of bowling to both batters during his playing days. He joked that they had given him “sleepless nights” because of how difficult they were to bowl at.

Morkel also warned that South Africa will be full of confidence after winning the recent Test series. He said that limited-overs cricket brings fresh energy, but India must start well and leave behind the disappointments of the last few weeks.

He dismissed the idea that the ODI series will only act as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to him, wearing the India jersey always comes with responsibility. “Every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.

ALSO READ: India’s Predicted XI For First ODI Against South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, KL Rahul To Lead

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 9:46 PM IST
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

QUICK LINKS