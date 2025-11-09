LIVE TV
World Champion D Gukesh Knocked Out Of FIDE World Cup 2025 After Shock Loss To Frederik Svane

World Champion D Gukesh suffered a shocking third-round exit from the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa after losing to Germany’s Frederik Svane 0.5:1.5 on aggregate. While Gukesh faced elimination, Indian grandmasters Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, and Pranav V advanced to the next round with strong performances, keeping India’s hopes alive in the prestigious chess tournament

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 9, 2025 00:14:06 IST

World Champion D Gukesh exited the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa after losing to Germany’s Frederik Svane in the third round on Saturday, November 8. Gukesh drew the first game and lost the second, ending the match with a 0.5:1.5 aggregate. The 19-year-old Indian, ranked ninth in the world, suffered a surprising defeat to World No. 85 Svane. The result marked one of the biggest upsets of the tournament as the reigning world champion failed to advance beyond the third round of the prestigious chess event.

Gukesh Struggles in Endgame Battle Against Svane

In the opening game, Gukesh held a draw with black pieces but entered the second round determined to secure a win. However, Svane played with precision and restricted the Indian’s attacking chances. Gukesh found himself in a difficult position in a knight-and-pawn endgame and was forced to settle for a handshake. His pawn structure offered no counterplay, and the draw sealed his exit from the competition. Despite his early elimination, Gukesh received praise for his sportsmanship and composure in handling the loss.

Four Indian Grandmasters Advance to Next Stage

While Gukesh faced elimination, four Indian players Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, and Pranav V—secured victories to move into the round of 32. Harikrishna and Pranav advanced by defeating Daniel Dardha of Belgium and Titas Stremavicius of Lithuania, respectively, with identical 1.5-0.5 scores. Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa also progressed after impressive performances in their second-round games. Their advancement boosted India’s presence in the tournament, maintaining strong hopes for a deep run in the upcoming rounds.

In other matches, GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov of Uzbekistan drew with Arjun Erigaisi, allowing the Indian to progress 1.5:0.5 on aggregate. GM R Praggnanandhaa defeated GM Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia 1.5:0.5. GM Daniel Dardha drew with GM P Harikrishna, while GM Pranav V overcame GM Titas Stremavicius. GM Grabriel Sargissian of Armenia defeated GM Diptayan Ghosh 1.5:0.5. GM Yu Yangyi and GM Narayanan S drew their games, as did GM Vidit Gujrathi and GM Sam Shankland. GM Pranesh M lost to GM Vincent Keymer of Germany.

India’s Mixed Fortunes Continue in Goa

India witnessed mixed results at the FIDE World Cup 2025 as emerging players continued to shine while one of the country’s biggest stars exited early. The performances of Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi, Harikrishna, and Pranav V strengthened India’s chances of success in later rounds. The event in Goa attracted top international grandmasters, creating intense battles across the boards. The next stage will see Indian players face tough global opponents as they aim for a place in the final stages of the World Cup and a spot in future championship cycles.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 12:14 AM IST
