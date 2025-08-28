World Para Athletics Championships: Team India Jersey Unveiled In Mega Launch Event New Delhi

With just a month for the WPA championship to begin in New Delhi, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) proudly unveiled the official Team India jersey in a mega launch ceremony held at The Lalit, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The announcement also highlighted the 73-strong Indian contingent preparing to compete on home soil from 27th September to 5th October 2025. Strap-Dharambir and Preeti, India’s distinguished flag bearers for the World Para Athletics Championships.

The launch event was graced by PCI’s brand ambassador, celebrated actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, alongside PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, Mr. Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, and India’s top para athletes like Preeti Pal, Simran, Rinku, Dharambir, Devender Kumar, Amisha Rawat, Shreyansh Trivedi, Varun Singh Bhati, and Pranav Soorma.

Dharambir and Preeti, India’s distinguished flag bearers for the event, recently brought pride to the nation with their exceptional performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Dharambir won the gold medal in the men’s Club Throw F51 event, while Preeti Pal secured two bronze medals, further inspiring the nation.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and Brand Ambassador Of World Para Athletics Championships ’25, expressed her admiration for the athletes and the team announcement, stating, “Being part of this moment is truly special. Our para athletes are real heroes who inspire millions through their dedication and strength. The Team India announcement alongside this jersey launch symbolizes their hard work, unity, and passion. I am certain they will make the tricolour shine brightly on the global stage.”

Speaking at the ceremony, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia remarked, “Today’s jersey launch and the announcement of our strong Team India contingent is more than just unveiling a uniform; it is a celebration of courage, determination, and the spirit of our para athletes. Each athlete represents India’s resilience and pride, and we are confident that this team will deliver outstanding performances at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.”

Sharing their thoughts, flag bearer and Paralympic Gold Medallist Dharambir said, “Carrying the Indian flag at this championship is a tremendous honour. After the experience in Paris, I am more motivated than ever to give my best and make the entire nation proud. This new jersey will be a symbol of our unity and fighting spirit.”

Preeti Pal who won two bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics added, “Winning medals at the Paralympics showed me the power of perseverance and belief. Wearing the Team India jersey is a proud moment, and I am excited to compete on home ground and inspire the next generation of para athletes across the country.”

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the entire para sports community, with the new jersey proudly reflecting India’s colours and unity.

