WTC Points Table Updated: Will England’s Win Against Australia Benefit India?

Australia’s 100% win record in the on-going World Test Championship came to an end after suffering a defeat in the fourth Ashes Test against England in Melbourne. England chased down 175 by 4 wickets in the penultimate match. However, Australia have already clinched the series after winning the first three matches.

Before the start of the Ashes series, Australia had a 100 per cent PCT, but it has now slipped to 85.71 after their first defeat in seven Tests.

New Zealand are at the second spot with 28 points and 77.78 per cent PCT while Team India is still positioned at 6. India are staring at an early exit from the WTC after suffering a whitewash defeat against South Africa earlier this year. The Proteas are at three, Sri Lanka at four and Pakistan at five.

“If we’d managed that extra 50 or 60, we probably would’ve been right in the contest at the end. The wicket played as expected, but once the ball softened, it didn’t quite behave the way I’d hoped. When they came out to bat, they were very aggressive in those first few overs, and that probably softened the ball even further. From that point, it didn’t offer as much assistance as I would’ve liked,” Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith said.

Australia and England will next lock horns with each other in Sydney for the final Test scheduled to begin on January 4.

