Home > Sports > WWE Hall of Famer's Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!

WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!

Due to his use of racist language, which resulted in his temporary ban from the WWE in 2015, Hulk Hogan's legacy is  problematic. Even though he apologised and recovered from the incident in 2018, it still affects his reputation.

In general, he has had a very successful life and profession, but there have also been controversies about his previous actions.
In general, he has had a very successful life and profession, but there have also been controversies about his previous actions.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 16:46:01 IST

Following the death of Hulk Hogan, debates have been reawakened concerning his past misdoings, especially on his reserved racist speech. In 2015, a sex tape was leaked, in which Hogan could be seen using racial slurs, as the result, he was temporarily removed from the WWE Hall of Fame and was suspended by WWE. Even though he was reinstated in the year 2018 with apologizes and outreaches, the event left a permanent scar on his legacy.

Rob Van Dam ‘Everyone is entitled to their own opinion’

In his comments on the issue, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam argued that everyone should be entitled to their own opinion even when the world finds it offensive as he does not condone racism. Personal judgment was also vital as to how serious the actions can be.

Vince McMahon, former WWE Chairman went further to comment on the same and put it on record that he did not think that Hogan was racist, despite his past mistakes. McMahon justified his move to restore Hogan by pointing out that he had a long time record with the company and had faith in him.

Hulk Hogan’s supporters and rivals

The wrestling world is torn over the matter. Some, such as James Arthur Harris who goes by the ring name ‘Kamala’, have supported Hogan with personal experiences of his doing them good. Other personalities who felt disappointed and hurt off by the remarks include Mark Henry and Booker T and urged that efforts of reparation should be more fundamental.

Hogan has both a prolific history of making groundbreaking contributions to wrestling, coupled with personal scandals. Undoubtedly, his role in wrestling is immeasurable however, the debates regarding the legal side of his earlier activities are stirring quite mixed feelings and polarizing the views on his legacy among those that then popularized the sport.

Tags: hulk hogan, hulk hogan death, Hulk Hogan Racist, Rob Van Dam, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!

WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!
WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!
WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!
WWE Hall of Famer’s Comments On Hulk Hogan Stir Controversy!

