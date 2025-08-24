Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

After his second release by WWE in May 2025, the former ring leader, Braun Strowman, the monster among men has ventured in other activities that reflect his diverse abilities outside wrestling.

TV debut, everything on the menu with Braun Strowman

Strowman will also host a reality show, titled ‘Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman’ and will feature on USA Network and Peacock later this year. The show tracks Strowman as he goes around different restaurants, trying everything they have on their menu cards, and thus, viewers get a first hand culinary experience in the light of the giant former wrestler.

Entrepreneurship, Start up a Tequila Brand

Along with his television production, Strowman has also started a project that would brand his own tequila. He said he was much obliged by the spirit, and will mention more details about this venture in near future.

Personal Feelings and Future in the field of Wrestling

Speaking about a ten year wrestling career, Strowman admitted that it was physically demanding “I have globetrotted and taken shots to the head and been kicked and slammed and punched… It was a great journey.” Although he is eager to explore new opportunities, a comeback to the wrestling ring has not been excluded since it is possible that he might come back to the ring one day.

Reconnect With Loved Ones

In addition to his work related endeavors, Strowman is also looking forward to engaging in time with the family and friends whom he often left behind because of the tedious travelling routine associated with his wrestling career. He paid much attention to the necessity to renew personal relations and to pursue authenticity.

The post WWE career of Braun Strowman is a story of combining entrepreneurial pursuits not only privately with his own product but also professionally with an outside entertainment company and expanding as a person followed by the prospect of coming back to his original career. Fans have a number of things to anticipate including his upcoming television series and further developments where his tequila brand is concerned and even his going into wrestling.

