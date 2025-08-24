LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

Since his second WWE release in May 2025, Braun Strowman has dabbled in non wrestling endeavours, like as appearing on the reality show Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 15:29:30 IST

After his second release by WWE in May 2025, the former ring leader, Braun Strowman, the monster among men has ventured in other activities that reflect his diverse abilities outside wrestling.

TV debut, everything on the menu with Braun Strowman

Strowman will also host a reality show, titled ‘Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman’ and will feature on USA Network and Peacock later this year. The show tracks Strowman as he goes around different restaurants, trying everything they have on their menu cards, and thus, viewers get a first hand culinary experience in the light of the giant former wrestler. 

Entrepreneurship, Start up a Tequila Brand

Along with his television production, Strowman has also started a project that would brand his own tequila. He said he was much obliged by the spirit, and will mention more details about this venture in near future.

Personal Feelings and Future in the field of Wrestling

Speaking about a ten year wrestling career, Strowman admitted that it was physically demanding “I have globetrotted and taken shots to the head and been kicked and slammed and punched… It was a great journey.” Although he is eager to explore new opportunities, a comeback to the wrestling ring has not been excluded since it is possible that he might come back to the ring one day.

Reconnect With Loved Ones

In addition to his work related endeavors, Strowman is also looking forward to engaging in time with the family and friends whom he often left behind because of the tedious travelling routine associated with his wrestling career. He paid much attention to the necessity to renew personal relations and to pursue authenticity. 

The post WWE career of Braun Strowman is a story of combining entrepreneurial pursuits not only privately with his own product but also professionally with an outside entertainment company and expanding as a person followed by the prospect of coming back to his original career. Fans have a number of things to anticipate including his upcoming television series and further developments where his tequila brand is concerned and even his going into wrestling.

Also Read: WWE Legend’s Warning Leaves Will Ospreay Questioning His Future After Spine Injury

Tags: Braun StrowmanWWEWWE Release

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release
Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release
Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release
Braun Strowman Shares Future Plans After WWE Release

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?