Home > Sports > WWE LFG Season 2, Episode 8 Recap: Shocking Wins And Rising Heat

WWE LFG Season 2, Episode 8 delivered big twists as Elijah Holyfield was sidelined due to injury. Zena Sterling, BJ Ray, and Bayley Humphrey scored major wins, while Anthony Luke defeated Shiloh Hill using underhanded tactics. Team McCool and Team Undertaker each earned one point from the judges.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 18, 2025 10:43:04 IST

This week’s episode of WWE LFG brought hard-hitting action, surprise outcomes, and more drama as the competition intensified. With Elijah Holyfield ruled out due to injury, the episode saw key showdowns across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Sterling Stuns Linton; BJ Ray Upsets Harlem Lewis

The night opened with Sirena Linton addressing her recent medical scare, claiming Bayley Humphrey accidentally choked her out. In her match with Zena Sterling, the action was fast-paced, with Sterling eventually landing a powerful sidewalk slam for the win.

Next, BJ Ray and Harlem Lewis delivered a gritty bout full of role confusion, as Booker T revealed post-match. Despite being booked as the face, Ray was forced to adapt mid-match. After back-and-forth control, Ray secured a shock win with a quick inside cradle.

Tuilaepa vs. Humphrey: Powerhouses Collide

In a clash between the two strongest women on the roster, Penina Tuilaepa and Bayley Humphrey tore the house down. Tuilaepa dominated early with brutal outside attacks and power moves, but Humphrey stayed resilient. In the final moments, she reversed a top-rope assault into a devastating powerbomb for the victory.

Main Event Chaos: Anthony Luke Plays Dirty

The main event saw Anthony Luke ambush Shiloh Hill during his entrance, targeting his previously injured eye. Though Hill rallied with shoulder tackles and a neckbreaker, Luke regained control by raking the injured eye and finishing with a bookend for a hard-fought victory.

Final Standings: One Point Each for Teams McCool and Undertaker

Penina Tuilaepa earned 3 out of 4 judges’ votes for Team McCool, while Shiloh Hill despite his loss was favored by the judges for his performance, granting Team Undertaker a crucial point. As injuries mount and tensions rise, the road to the LFG finale is getting more unpredictable by the week.

