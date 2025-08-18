WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

WWE Raw heads to Philadelphia with a stacked lineup featuring championship defenses, top-tier rivalries, and major story developments. General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed several key matches and segments set to shake up the red brand.

Rollins and The Vision Take Center Stage

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear alongside his powerful new faction, The Vision. After pulling off the shocking “Ruse of the Century” at SummerSlam cashing in Money in the Bank to defeat a worn-down CM Punk Rollins has reignited his dominance. The Vision, consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, has been steamrolling through Raw’s top stars, including Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight. Expect the group to outline their next steps—and potential targets this Monday.

Championship Action Heats Up the Women’s Division

Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against veteran Natalya. Lynch won the title in June at Money in the Bank and proved her toughness in a brutal No DQ defense against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Now she faces a savvy challenger in Natalya, eager to capture her first Intercontinental title.

Meanwhile, Women’s World Champion Naomi will finally address her health and championship status. Naomi missed her title defense last week due to medical reasons, postponing her scheduled bout against Iyo Sky. Fans are eager to hear if she’s ready to return or if the division will be forced to crown a new champion.

Grudge Matches and Rising Stars

Bron Breakker, a member of The Vision, will battle Jey Uso in a grudge match fueled by recent attacks. Also on the card: Penta faces Xavier Woods in a showcase of international talent, while Iyo Sky looks to refocus in a tough bout against Raquel Rodriguez. With so much on the line, Monday’s Raw promises high-impact action and storyline twists.

