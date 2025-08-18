LIVE TV
WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

WWE Raw (Aug 18) brings major developments from Philadelphia. Seth Rollins and The Vision address their dominance. Becky Lynch defends her title vs. Natalya, and Naomi speaks on her status. Plus, Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and Penta battles Xavier Woods.

WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 18, 2025 09:02:00 IST

WWE Raw heads to Philadelphia with a stacked lineup featuring championship defenses, top-tier rivalries, and major story developments. General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed several key matches and segments set to shake up the red brand.

Rollins and The Vision Take Center Stage

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear alongside his powerful new faction, The Vision. After pulling off the shocking “Ruse of the Century” at SummerSlam cashing in Money in the Bank to defeat a worn-down CM Punk Rollins has reignited his dominance. The Vision, consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, has been steamrolling through Raw’s top stars, including Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight. Expect the group to outline their next steps—and potential targets this Monday.

Championship Action Heats Up the Women’s Division

Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against veteran Natalya. Lynch won the title in June at Money in the Bank and proved her toughness in a brutal No DQ defense against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Now she faces a savvy challenger in Natalya, eager to capture her first Intercontinental title.

Meanwhile, Women’s World Champion Naomi will finally address her health and championship status. Naomi missed her title defense last week due to medical reasons, postponing her scheduled bout against Iyo Sky. Fans are eager to hear if she’s ready to return or if the division will be forced to crown a new champion.

Grudge Matches and Rising Stars

Bron Breakker, a member of The Vision, will battle Jey Uso in a grudge match fueled by recent attacks. Also on the card: Penta faces Xavier Woods in a showcase of international talent, while Iyo Sky looks to refocus in a tough bout against Raquel Rodriguez. With so much on the line, Monday’s Raw promises high-impact action and storyline twists.

Tags: WWE, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes
WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes
WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes
WWE Raw Preview (August 18): Power Moves And Championship Stakes

