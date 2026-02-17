LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

WWE RAW on February 16, 2026, delivered explosive moments as CM Punk and AJ Lee made a powerful return, intensifying their respective rivalries. The night featured high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifiers and a monumental announcement regarding an AJ Styles tribute, setting the stage for a dramatic road to WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026 CM Punk And AJ Lee Return AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement (Image Source:X)
WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026 CM Punk And AJ Lee Return AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 17, 2026 12:18:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Monday Night RAW’s February 16, 2026, edition featured a live broadcast from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. As the red brand was hastening its journey to the Elimination Chamber, this episodic publication was the fastest to break down the tension point of the Chamber spots, the future of a retiring legend and how the champions are dealing with their escalating psychological warfare. 

The audience enjoyed a combination of top, notch high, flying qualifying matches, the comeback of “The First Lady of WWE” AJ Lee and a very important speech from World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, all hanging over the cast of characters by a mysterious “Masked Man” who kept on “wickedly terrorising” the lot.

CM Punk Confronts The Judgment Day

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk came out to the ring to talk about what was next for him: at first, he is set to defend his title against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, and then there is a WrestleMania 42 match almost certainly awaiting him against Roman Reigns. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, chaos arose pretty quickly when Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and the returning JD McDonagh encircled the champion.

Punk was unrelenting in his verbal assault, referring to Balor’s Judgment Day companions as “dead weights” and daring them to attack him. Through Balor restraining his group, the buildup to their fight in Chicago was just right.





AJ Lee Targets Becky Lynch

AJ Lee returned to the ring later that eventful night, and she found another chance to chip away mentally at Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Being the persistent kind, Lee has used every opportunity to be inside Lynch’s head since the latter’s comeback. 

Thus, she provoked “The Man” into a physical fight. Despite Lynch coming into the ring with a closed fist ready to punch, after all, she left without any punches being thrown and said that Lee was only trying to find an “escape” from their booked match.



Tribute Night Announced For AJ Styles



In one of the emotional segments of the night, detailed video package was aired showing the legendary ten years of AJ Styles’ wrestling career in WWE. 

Right after the video, it was announced that next week’s RAW in Atlanta, Georgia, will be a “Tribute to AJ Styles” event.

Also Read: Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal In Finalissima 2026 — Tactical Battle That Could Decide Argentina vs Spain Clash

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

“Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

‘On Fire!’ – Fans React to Shubman Gill’s Dance At Wedding Celebrations

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

LATEST NEWS

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Epstein Files Backlash: Bill Gates Won’t Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Sarvesh Goel’s Urban Vision Mirrors Uttar Pradesh’s Rise as India’s New Opportunity Frontier

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL RELEASES ITS FIRST-EVER ANNUAL REPORT

Stock Market Holiday: Lunar New Year 2026 Halts Trading, Asian Markets See Thin Volumes; Investors Pause Across Asia

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement
WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement
WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement
WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

QUICK LINKS