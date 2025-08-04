WWE SummerSlam 2025: Naomi Defeats Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY To Retain Women’s World Championship

Naomi had a big moment at WWE SummerSlam 2025. She walked into the event as the Women’s World Champion and left with the title still in her hands. She beat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a tough Triple Threat Match to keep her gold.

Naomi Makes a Grand Entrance at SummerSlam

The match started with a big entrance from Naomi. Her father walked beside her while playing guitar, which made the crowd cheer loudly. It felt like a big match even before the bell rang.

The fight had a deep story behind it. A few months ago, before WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY took the title from Ripley. Later, Naomi got involved when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution last month.

All three women had issues with each other. That made the match even more serious. Each of them wanted to walk out as champion, and none of them wanted to lose.

Women’s World Championship Match Was Full of Action

The match was fast and hard-hitting. All three women had strong moments in the match. Rhea Ripley used her power to control most of the action. IYO SKY brought her speed and flying moves. Naomi used her cleverness to stay in the fight.

The turning point came when Ripley hit a huge Avalanche Riptide on IYO SKY from the top rope. Just when it looked like Ripley would win, Naomi came from behind and rolled her up for a quick pin. The referee counted to three, and Naomi kept her title.

This win made fans cheer and also surprised many people. Naomi is on a strong run since coming back to WWE, and her heel turn made her character more interesting. Many fans think she really deserves to be champion right now.

Next Challenger: Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris

Naomi already knows who she will face next. Stephanie Vaquer won a big 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution to become the number one contender. She will fight Naomi at Clash in Paris, which will happen in Paris La Défense Arena.

That match is already getting a lot of attention. Vaquer is very talented, and fans are excited to see what happens when she goes one-on-one with Naomi. It will be a big test for both of them.

Rhea Ripley Might Not Get Her Moment in Australia

Many fans thought Rhea Ripley would win the title at SummerSlam so she could bring it home to Australia for Crown Jewel in Perth. But now that Naomi has kept the title, those plans may not happen.

If Ripley does not get another title match before Paris, she may not be champion when WWE comes to her home country. Fans will have to wait and see if Ripley gets another chance before then.

