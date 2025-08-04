The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz Make Rare Appearance At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Something big happened at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Two famous tag teams came back. Matt and Jeff Hardy, called The Hardy Boyz, were seen sitting in the crowd at MetLife Stadium. They came to watch a big WWE Tag Team Championship match with tables, ladders, and chairs.

Surprise Tag Team Legends at TLC Match

The Hardy Boyz, who are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, were seen enjoying the show from the audience. The match featured teams like Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks, The Street Profits, #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Andrade & Rey Fenix in a six-team TLC contest.

The surprise didn’t stop with the Hardys. Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley, better known as The Dudley Boyz, were also present at the event. They waved to the crowd, bringing back memories of the original TLC match that made them famous more than twenty years ago.

WWE Tag Team Legacy Remembered

The only team from that iconic first TLC match not at SummerSlam was Edge and Christian. That’s because both Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are now with AEW. If WWE wanted them to appear, it would’ve needed AEW’s permission. It is still not known if WWE even tried to reach out for that.

The very first Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match took place at SummerSlam 2000. It had The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian battling it out for the WWF Tag Team Championships. That match became a historic moment for WWE and tag team wrestling overall.

The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz History

The matches at SummerSlam 2000 and later WrestleMania X-Seven helped turn TLC into a WWE signature. In both those early matches, Edge & Christian won the tag titles, but all three teams made sure to leave their mark with risky and unforgettable moments.

Fans still talk about those matches today. The Hardys flying off ladders, The Dudleys breaking tables, and Edge’s spear from mid-air – those highlights live on even after 25 years. Now, to see The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz side-by-side again, fans were thrilled.

One Last Match Set for TNA Bound for Glory

The return may not be the end. After Matt and Jeff Hardy won back the TNA Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary, Bully Ray came out to challenge them. He asked for one more match – The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz – this October at TNA Bound for Glory.

If that match happens, it will bring two of wrestling’s most loved teams back into the ring together. A full circle moment, 25 years after their first wild TLC fight. Fans are ready for one last battle between Team Xtreme and Team 3D.

