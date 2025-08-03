Home > Sports > WWE Universe Cheers As Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss End Judgment Day Reign

WWE Universe Cheers As Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss End Judgment Day Reign

At WWE SummerSlam Night 1, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss shocked the world by defeating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgement Day, the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The pair's collaboration and star status would boost the women's division, and their victory gave the tag division fresh life.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 10:51:00 IST

At WWE SummerSlam Night 1 (August 2, 2025) the Women’s Tag Team Championship was front and center as Judgement Day team of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended against recently formed team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, referred to as “unlikely allies.”

The match provided drama right from the beginning. An early awkward moment saw Bliss accidentally punch Flair almost giving Judgement Day an advantage. Perez seized the opportunity and attempted her Pop Rocks finisher, but Alexa spoiled the pin for Rodriguez and quickly changed the momentum. The near fall wobble only added to the emotional pressure of the situation and contributing to the drama. Flair landed a huge moment in the match with a big boot on Rodriguez. This opened the door for Bliss to follow with her signature Sister Abigail on Perez to score the 1–2–3 pinfall and to win the championships. The sell out crowd in MetLife Stadium couldn’t get enough of the moment and joined in the celebration.

The chemistry between Flair and Bliss

Flair, now a two time Women’s Tag Team Champion, and Bliss, a four time tag champion with this victory clearly rejuvenated the tag division into new life. Their win feels circumstantial: while the duo of Judgment Day wasn’t in great form upon Liv Morgan’s injury absence, the WWE was able to snatch up two top babyfaces to elevate to the title. Fans have attached themselves intensely to the chemistry of Flair and Bliss. Bliss was recently asked on The Nikki and Brie Show if they felt authentic in ring chemistry, simply saying, “We always have fun and work together so well… I feel like we always had this weird bond… it’s just fun.” 

In addition, the WWE Universe was certainly behind them after one blown punch, one save in a pin, and one title win. The win also adds some intrigue back to the title drama of Judgment Day, especially since Morgan remains out. WWE now has the ability to tell a story with these babyfaces as champs versus the heel challengers who will want to try and avenge their loss or at least get a rematch. The opening night for SummerSlam was a success, no doubt, but Flair and Bliss’s victory as tag champions stood out amongst some of the most unexpected but exciting moments.

Tags: Alexa BlissCharlotte FlairSummerSlam 2025Tag TeamWWE

