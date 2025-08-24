LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

After liking a post about a comeback, Chris Jericho has given more credence to the claims that he would rejoin WWE after his AEW contract expires in December 2025. Although it is currently unclear if he will participate in the Royal Rumble in 2026, it has been rumoured that WWE has expressed interest in bringing him back.

Characters like Jericho, who is renowned to constantly reinvent himself, have careers that alternate between the WWE and AEW.
Characters like Jericho, who is renowned to constantly reinvent himself, have careers that alternate between the WWE and AEW.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 18:38:05 IST

Chris Jericho, the famed “Y2J”, has even drawn nearly as much attention as a return to WWE given the clues sprinkled in his social media postings as well as in his latest album release. In recent times, Jericho showed appreciation to an Instagram post that suggested a WWE comeback after his contract with AEW expires in December 2025. The minimalistact of doing so has awakened a fervor among wrestling enthusiasts in the possible event of another twist to his already legendary career. 

Is Chris Jericho making a comeback to WWE?

Insiders have told WWE that Jericho will not be coming back to their product and it is hoped some will see him in 2026 as a surprise entrant in the men royal rumble. Such rumours have been fuelled by stories that WWE is warming to the idea of having him come back, either to his original in ring swan song or a separate role like a backstage authority figure. 

To increase the speculative nature of the situation, WWE Vault, the company archive content branch, has uploaded two clips related to Jericho that are strangely placed. One of the videos is triumph of little Roman Reigns over Jericho, and another one is when Jericho is written off WWE TV in the typical way you can see it in 2005, the person on TV gets told you are fired. These posts are coupled by fans as either trolling or a hint at the potential that WWE is gearing up towards his return. 

Chris Jericho in AEW

Long considered to be one of the greatest reinvention artists in pro wrestling ‘The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla’ to ‘Le Champion in AEW’ Jericho has left an indelible mark in both companies. His contributions to the rise of AEW in its youthful years were drastic and now that 2025 draws to a close, the wrestling community is fully anticipating how he might finish his reign in the sport. 
It is not known yet whether his comeback will be in the form of one more legendary moment in the Rumble line, a farewell tour, or a managerial position but one thing is evident the man who revolutionized the story line in wrestling might just do so again.

Also Read: Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Tags: AEWChris JerichoRoman ReignsWWEwwe news

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut
Pep Guardiola Reflects On Manchester City’s Defensive Shortcomings

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?