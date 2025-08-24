WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

Chris Jericho, the famed “Y2J”, has even drawn nearly as much attention as a return to WWE given the clues sprinkled in his social media postings as well as in his latest album release. In recent times, Jericho showed appreciation to an Instagram post that suggested a WWE comeback after his contract with AEW expires in December 2025. The minimalistact of doing so has awakened a fervor among wrestling enthusiasts in the possible event of another twist to his already legendary career.

Is Chris Jericho making a comeback to WWE?

Insiders have told WWE that Jericho will not be coming back to their product and it is hoped some will see him in 2026 as a surprise entrant in the men royal rumble. Such rumours have been fuelled by stories that WWE is warming to the idea of having him come back, either to his original in ring swan song or a separate role like a backstage authority figure.

To increase the speculative nature of the situation, WWE Vault, the company archive content branch, has uploaded two clips related to Jericho that are strangely placed. One of the videos is triumph of little Roman Reigns over Jericho, and another one is when Jericho is written off WWE TV in the typical way you can see it in 2005, the person on TV gets told you are fired. These posts are coupled by fans as either trolling or a hint at the potential that WWE is gearing up towards his return.

Chris Jericho in AEW

Long considered to be one of the greatest reinvention artists in pro wrestling ‘The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla’ to ‘Le Champion in AEW’ Jericho has left an indelible mark in both companies. His contributions to the rise of AEW in its youthful years were drastic and now that 2025 draws to a close, the wrestling community is fully anticipating how he might finish his reign in the sport.

It is not known yet whether his comeback will be in the form of one more legendary moment in the Rumble line, a farewell tour, or a managerial position but one thing is evident the man who revolutionized the story line in wrestling might just do so again.

