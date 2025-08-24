LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Roxanne Perez became a dominant performer and swiftly became the most popular member of the WWE main roster. In insight, she admitted that she wasn't prepared for her metamorphosis at first, but she was able to highlight her prodigy traits by transforming into the character of heel.

Roxanne's story demonstrates adaptability, tenacity, and a broader role within the WWE women's division.
Roxanne's story demonstrates adaptability, tenacity, and a broader role within the WWE women's division.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 18:14:12 IST

Roxanne Perez who broke into the WWE scene in March 2022 after logging time working in the independent wrestling scene immediately left a mark in the Tampa Bay location of NXT with a series of consecutive NXT Women Champion reign combined with a memorable NXT Women Tag Team Champion title run alongside Cora Jade. Her manifestation was at the 2024 Royal Rumble where she was a surprise contender and this marked her introduction to the main roster. Nevertheless in the 2025 Royal Rumble, she left history in writing as she outlasted any other woman in the Royal Rumble more than anyone ever has, making her redemption story that much more redeeming.

‘Not using my full potential’ Roxanne Perez

Speaking on her mindset at the time on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Perez admitted to some profound introspection at the time of her call up. “I had thought that I was ready as a babyface However, now that I talk about it, I believe I was not prepared as much as I had been when I received the call”. She pondered on how she was not at her full potential, i.e. utilizing her Prodigy character “When you call yourself the Prodigy on the mic and you are a babyface, it is one energy, but as a heel, that is more fun,” she commented regarding the feeling that she is underestimated and thus was more driven to become an authentic performer in every way.

Roxanne Perez in WWE Raw

The arrival of Perez joined Monday Night Raw in middle of May 2025. On May 19, just before episode 31, General Manager Adam Pearce made her official on the main roster, after impressive performances in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber trainers at the event. She also entered into some of its more memorable storylines, becoming allied with the powerful stable Judgment Day, an alignment that became featured through a pinpoint on Finn Balor.

Her momentum on the main roster was gaining, and she finally won her first championship, although in unusual manner. When Liv Morgan injured her shoulder Perez was appointed half a partner. 

Also Read: WWE NXT Heatwave 2025: Full Match Card, Global Stream Information And What’s At Stake

Tags: Roxanne PerezWWEwwe newsWWE Raw

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Pep Guardiola Reflects On Manchester City’s Defensive Shortcomings

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?