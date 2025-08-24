Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

Roxanne Perez who broke into the WWE scene in March 2022 after logging time working in the independent wrestling scene immediately left a mark in the Tampa Bay location of NXT with a series of consecutive NXT Women Champion reign combined with a memorable NXT Women Tag Team Champion title run alongside Cora Jade. Her manifestation was at the 2024 Royal Rumble where she was a surprise contender and this marked her introduction to the main roster. Nevertheless in the 2025 Royal Rumble, she left history in writing as she outlasted any other woman in the Royal Rumble more than anyone ever has, making her redemption story that much more redeeming.

‘Not using my full potential’ Roxanne Perez

Speaking on her mindset at the time on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Perez admitted to some profound introspection at the time of her call up. “I had thought that I was ready as a babyface However, now that I talk about it, I believe I was not prepared as much as I had been when I received the call”. She pondered on how she was not at her full potential, i.e. utilizing her Prodigy character “When you call yourself the Prodigy on the mic and you are a babyface, it is one energy, but as a heel, that is more fun,” she commented regarding the feeling that she is underestimated and thus was more driven to become an authentic performer in every way.

Roxanne Perez in WWE Raw

The arrival of Perez joined Monday Night Raw in middle of May 2025. On May 19, just before episode 31, General Manager Adam Pearce made her official on the main roster, after impressive performances in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber trainers at the event. She also entered into some of its more memorable storylines, becoming allied with the powerful stable Judgment Day, an alignment that became featured through a pinpoint on Finn Balor.

Her momentum on the main roster was gaining, and she finally won her first championship, although in unusual manner. When Liv Morgan injured her shoulder Perez was appointed half a partner.

