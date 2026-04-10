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Home > Sports News > WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

WWE WrestleMania 42 is buzzing with rumours of John Cena confronting former WWE World Champion Gunther in Las Vegas. As his retirement tour approaches, this potential blockbuster face-off could define the legendary superstar’s final chapter at the Showcase of the Immortals. But will Cena step into the ring for one last time?

WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside (Image Source: X)
WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 10, 2026 10:27:21 IST

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WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

The anticipation for WrestleMania 42 is reaching a fever pitch as WWE prepares to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026. While the match card is already stacked with high-profile encounters, the biggest news surrounding the event is the return of the legendary John Cena as the official host. After retiring from in-ring competition in December 2025, following a devastating loss to Gunther, the Never Seen 17 is making his first major television appearance post-retirement.

Fans are now buzzing with predictions that the 17-time World Champion might not just stick to hosting duties but could find himself in a heated confrontation with a former World Champion. The desert heat of Las Vegas is the perfect backdrop for Cena to address unfinished business, especially with his nemesis Gunther scheduled for a massive match on Night 1.

WrestleMania 42 Major Fights

Match Night Championship / Stipulation
Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton Night 2 Undisputed WWE Championship
Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley Night 1 WWE Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins vs Gunther Night 1 Singles Match
Charlotte Flair vs Bayley vs Alexa Bliss Night 1 Women’s Tag Team Fatal Four Way
John Cena Both Official Event Host

John Cena And Gunther Rivalry Could Reignite In Las Vegas

The primary theory fueling WrestleMania 42 predictions is a potential altercation between John Cena and the current Ring General Gunther. It is no secret that Gunther was the man who forced Cena to tap out in his final sanctioned match at Saturday Night Main Event, which has left a bitter taste for the Cenation leader. With Gunther set to face Seth Rollins in a marquee one-on-one showdown on Saturday night, rumours suggest that Cena could use his power as the host to intervene.

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Whether it is a backstage segment where Gunther mocks the legend or a ringside interference that costs the former World Champion his match, the possibility of a brawl is incredibly high. Cena has remained silent since his retirement, and many believe he has been waiting for the Grandest Stage of Them All to finally make Gunther pay for his arrogance.

Also Read –NBA 2026: Kevin Durant Surpasses Oscar Robertson For Sixth On NBA All-Time Free Throw List

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Tags: Gunther vs Seth RollinsJohn Cena hostJohn Cena WrestleMania 42Las Vegas WrestleManiaWrestleMania 42 PredictionsWWE rumors 2026WWE World Champion confrontation

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WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

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WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside
WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside
WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside
WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

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