WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

The anticipation for WrestleMania 42 is reaching a fever pitch as WWE prepares to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026. While the match card is already stacked with high-profile encounters, the biggest news surrounding the event is the return of the legendary John Cena as the official host. After retiring from in-ring competition in December 2025, following a devastating loss to Gunther, the Never Seen 17 is making his first major television appearance post-retirement.

Fans are now buzzing with predictions that the 17-time World Champion might not just stick to hosting duties but could find himself in a heated confrontation with a former World Champion. The desert heat of Las Vegas is the perfect backdrop for Cena to address unfinished business, especially with his nemesis Gunther scheduled for a massive match on Night 1.

WrestleMania 42 Major Fights

Match Night Championship / Stipulation Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton Night 2 Undisputed WWE Championship Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley Night 1 WWE Women’s Championship Seth Rollins vs Gunther Night 1 Singles Match Charlotte Flair vs Bayley vs Alexa Bliss Night 1 Women’s Tag Team Fatal Four Way John Cena Both Official Event Host

John Cena And Gunther Rivalry Could Reignite In Las Vegas

The primary theory fueling WrestleMania 42 predictions is a potential altercation between John Cena and the current Ring General Gunther. It is no secret that Gunther was the man who forced Cena to tap out in his final sanctioned match at Saturday Night Main Event, which has left a bitter taste for the Cenation leader. With Gunther set to face Seth Rollins in a marquee one-on-one showdown on Saturday night, rumours suggest that Cena could use his power as the host to intervene.

Whether it is a backstage segment where Gunther mocks the legend or a ringside interference that costs the former World Champion his match, the possibility of a brawl is incredibly high. Cena has remained silent since his retirement, and many believe he has been waiting for the Grandest Stage of Them All to finally make Gunther pay for his arrogance.

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