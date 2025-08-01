Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

Zak Crawley has done a big thing in his Test career. He scored more than 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during the last Test match against India at The Oval. He reached this mark when he scored his 37th run in this match. Now, he is only the third England player who has scored 3,000 runs or more in WTC history.

Zak Crawley 3000 Runs in WTC: After Root and Stokes

Crawley has played 52 WTC matches and scored more than 3,000 runs. His average in these games is a little above 32. So far, he has made 4 hundreds and 17 fifties in the WTC. Only Joe Root and Ben Stokes have more runs than Crawley in WTC history. Root has more than 5,940 runs and Stokes has more than 3,600 runs. Crawley started his Test career in December 2019 and has improved a lot since then.

WTC Runs in Different Cycle: Crawley Journey

Looking at his WTC runs in different cycles, Crawley scored 682 runs in 11 matches during the first cycle from 2019 to 2021. His average then was around 35.89. In the second cycle from 2021 to 2023, he played 17 matches and scored 894 runs with an average of 27.93. In the current WTC cycle from 2023 to 2025, Crawley has already scored 1,175 runs in 19 matches at an average of 34.55. In this series against India, he has made more than 250 runs.

Crawley 267 Runs: One of Best WTC Knock

One of Crawley’s best innings came in 2020 when he scored 267 runs from 393 balls against Pakistan in Southampton. This innings still stands as the third-highest individual score in WTC history. Only David Warner with 335 not out and Harry Brook with 317 runs have scored more in one WTC innings. Both Warner and Brook made their big scores against Pakistan as well.

Crawley Test Career and First-Class Cricket

In his overall Test career, Crawley has now scored more than 3,260 runs. His batting average is just above 31, and he has five hundreds and 18 fifties in Tests. Against India alone, he has made more than 800 runs in 14 matches, with an average of more than 30. During this innings, Crawley also crossed 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. So far, he has made 12 hundreds and 44 fifties in First-Class matches.

These numbers show that Crawley is an important player for England in red-ball cricket. He is still young, and many more runs are expected from him in the future.

