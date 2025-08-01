Home > Sports > Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

England’s Zak Crawley has crossed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, becoming the third English batter to reach this milestone after Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Since his Test debut in 2019, Crawley has shown steady improvement across WTC cycles, with notable performances like his 267 against Pakistan, the third-highest WTC score.

Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter to Reach 3000 Runs in World Test Championship (Image Credit - X)
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter to Reach 3000 Runs in World Test Championship (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 18:23:13 IST

Zak Crawley has done a big thing in his Test career. He scored more than 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during the last Test match against India at The Oval. He reached this mark when he scored his 37th run in this match. Now, he is only the third England player who has scored 3,000 runs or more in WTC history.

Zak Crawley 3000 Runs in WTC: After Root and Stokes

Crawley has played 52 WTC matches and scored more than 3,000 runs. His average in these games is a little above 32. So far, he has made 4 hundreds and 17 fifties in the WTC. Only Joe Root and Ben Stokes have more runs than Crawley in WTC history. Root has more than 5,940 runs and Stokes has more than 3,600 runs. Crawley started his Test career in December 2019 and has improved a lot since then.

WTC Runs in Different Cycle: Crawley Journey

Looking at his WTC runs in different cycles, Crawley scored 682 runs in 11 matches during the first cycle from 2019 to 2021. His average then was around 35.89. In the second cycle from 2021 to 2023, he played 17 matches and scored 894 runs with an average of 27.93. In the current WTC cycle from 2023 to 2025, Crawley has already scored 1,175 runs in 19 matches at an average of 34.55. In this series against India, he has made more than 250 runs.

Crawley 267 Runs: One of Best WTC Knock

One of Crawley’s best innings came in 2020 when he scored 267 runs from 393 balls against Pakistan in Southampton. This innings still stands as the third-highest individual score in WTC history. Only David Warner with 335 not out and Harry Brook with 317 runs have scored more in one WTC innings. Both Warner and Brook made their big scores against Pakistan as well.

Crawley Test Career and First-Class Cricket

In his overall Test career, Crawley has now scored more than 3,260 runs. His batting average is just above 31, and he has five hundreds and 18 fifties in Tests. Against India alone, he has made more than 800 runs in 14 matches, with an average of more than 30. During this innings, Crawley also crossed 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. So far, he has made 12 hundreds and 44 fifties in First-Class matches.

These numbers show that Crawley is an important player for England in red-ball cricket. He is still young, and many more runs are expected from him in the future.

ALSO READ: Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns

Tags: ben stokesenglandJoe Rootzak crawley

RELATED News

Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Regret Over MS Dhoni’s Last Match: ‘I Could Have Done Better’
England Players Wear White Headbands To Honor Late Graham Thorpe During IND vs ENG 5th Test
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management

LATEST NEWS

CBI Court Mohali Convicts 5 Police Officers In Fake Encounter Case
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Rahul again targets EC alleging vote theft for BJP, says its no less than treason
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?