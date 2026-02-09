Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ZIM vs OMN Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

This will be the first official T20 match between Zimbabwe and Oman, with both teams eager to start their World Cup campaigns with a victory. Zimbabwe, captained by Sikander Raza, enter the tournament after mixed results in their warm-up games. They lost to Oman but bounced back with a win over the Netherlands, building some momentum ahead of their group-stage opener. Oman, on the other hand, have been in strong form during warm-ups, winning both matches against Sri Lanka A and the Netherlands. Their solid performances have given them confidence as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup game?

The T20 world Cup game between will be played on Sunday , February 8.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup game ?

The T20 world Cup game between Zimbabwe and Oman at the SSC , Colombo.

At what time will Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 start?

The T20 world Cup game between Zimbabwe and Oman will start at 3:00 PM IST. Toss at 2:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE?

Fans can watch Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads

Zimbabwe squad:Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer

Oman squad:Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan