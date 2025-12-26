LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

Renault is gearing up for comeback of its flagship SUV Renault Duster. The car will be featuring advanced features like driver assistance and ABS with EBD. The car will launch of January 2026

2026 Renault Duster to launch on 26 January in India
2026 Renault Duster to launch on 26 January in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 26, 2025 13:11:10 IST

2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

The Renault Duster is all-set to make a comeback on Indian roads on 26th January. This is going to be a major comeback for one of Renault’s most recognisable cars. The new-generation Duster will be positioned in one of the most competitive mid-size SUV segments. The vehicle is expected to be based on the latest global-specification model. 

The Renault Duster was discontinued earlier due to regulatory changes, the comeback of car on Indian roads signals company’s renewed focus on India with updated technology, modern design, and revised powertrain options aligned with current government’s emission norms. 

2026 Renault Duster Design  

The upcoming Renault Duster will be built on the CMF-B modular platform on which several global models of Renault are available. This architecture allows for improved structural rigidity, better packaging, and compatibility with electrified powertrains.  

In terms of design the Indian model is expected to closely mirror the global Duster, with a more upright stance, squared wheel arches, Y-shaped LED lighting elements, and a rugged SUV profile compared to previous model which was present in India. 

2026 Renault Duster Engine 

The Renault Duster is expected to feature turbo-petrol engine options. Globally the SUV is available with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid setups, and at least one electrified option is also expected for Indian market. The experts believes that the company will not launch diesel engine variant in India. 

The vehicle is expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission depending on the variant lineup. 

2026 Renault Duster Interior and Layout 

The new-generation Renault Duster is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging support and automatic climate control. The company is also expected to improve cabin materials and overall fit and finish. The experts believe that advanced driver assistance systems could be offered by the company on higher levels to meet evolving safety expectations. 

2026 Renault Duster Safety Equipment 

Safety is expected to be a key highlight of the upcoming Renault Duster. The standard safety features are likely to include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and parking sensor at back. 

The higher variant could also offer advanced features like driver assistance features, depending on final specification that will be officially announced near to launch. 

2026 Renault Duster Price 

The upcoming SUV is expected to be priced between Rs. 12 lakhs and Rs. 18 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car is positioned as rivals to cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:05 PM IST
2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

QUICK LINKS