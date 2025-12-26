2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

The Renault Duster was discontinued earlier due to regulatory changes, the comeback of car on Indian roads signals company’s renewed focus on India with updated technology, modern design, and revised powertrain options aligned with current government’s emission norms.

2026 Renault Duster Design

In terms of design the Indian model is expected to closely mirror the global Duster, with a more upright stance, squared wheel arches, Y-shaped LED lighting elements, and a rugged SUV profile compared to previous model which was present in India.

2026 Renault Duster Engine

The Renault Duster is expected to feature turbo-petrol engine options. Globally the SUV is available with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid setups, and at least one electrified option is also expected for Indian market. The experts believes that the company will not launch diesel engine variant in India.

The vehicle is expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission depending on the variant lineup.

2026 Renault Duster Interior and Layout

The new-generation Renault Duster is expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging support and automatic climate control. The company is also expected to improve cabin materials and overall fit and finish. The experts believe that advanced driver assistance systems could be offered by the company on higher levels to meet evolving safety expectations.

2026 Renault Duster Safety Equipment

Safety is expected to be a key highlight of the upcoming Renault Duster. The standard safety features are likely to include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and parking sensor at back.

The higher variant could also offer advanced features like driver assistance features, depending on final specification that will be officially announced near to launch.

2026 Renault Duster Price

The upcoming SUV is expected to be priced between Rs. 12 lakhs and Rs. 18 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car is positioned as rivals to cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.