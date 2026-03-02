LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

AI+ has launched the AI+ Pulse 2 with a 6.74-inch 120Hz display, 6,000mAh battery, Android 16-based OS, and Unisoc T7250 chip.The phone is just priced at Rs 5,999

AI+ launched Pulse 2
AI+ launched Pulse 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 15:24:18 IST

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Indian smartphone brand AI+ has launched the second generation of its budget-friendly Pulse 2 smartphone. The phone is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 16 based UI onboard. The device is seen as a rival of Poco C71, Lava Bold N1, Tecno Spark Go 3, and Realme P4 Lite, etc. 



AI+ Pulse 2 features and specification 

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ V-Notch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 450 nits. The device features an IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. the newly launched smartphone is powered by Octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and internal storage up to 128GB. The device runs on NxtQuantum OS based on Android 16. In terms of optics, the front panel has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is packed with a massive 6000mAh battery supported by 18W wired fast charging. The smartphone is available in five different colour shades which consist of Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black. 

AI+ Pulse 2 Price and availability 

The newly launched AI+ Pulse 2 comes in two storage variants; the base variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the higher variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company has also launched an introductory offer for the first 24 hours. The price of the base variant is Rs 5,999 whereas the top variant is priced at Rs 7,999. 

The company has also recently launched three new TWS i.e., NovaPods Clip, NovaPods Go, and NovaPods Pro. The company is further planning to launch a new smartphone in India named Nova. However, the details regarding the smartphone have not been revealed yet. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:24 PM IST
AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS