LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Honor has unveiled its new Honor Robot Phone ahead of MWC 2026, introducing “embodied AI” with gesture controls and interactive movements. It features a motorised 200MP rotating camera with AI tracking and advanced stabilisation.

Honor Robot Phone
Honor Robot Phone

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 11:55:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Chinese tech manufacturing brand Honor has launched the ‘Robot Phone’ before Mobile World Congress 2026. This is the first phone launched under the company’s new Alpha strategy. The company claims this as a big step toward embodied AI in smartphones; To explain this further, CEO Li Jian says that the entire idea is to give smartphones brain and limbs so users can find it more interactive and responsive. 



What is embodied AI 

These days the smartphone offers features such as responding to voice command or tapping apps in the name of AI, but the Robot Phone will feature gesture controls, music-synced motions, and physical interactions into the mix for the users. The phone moves and reacts to users and what’s happening around it. 

The company aims to make the smartphone feel more like a companion or a personal assistant rather than a slab. As per company, the device will feature immersive video calls, new creative tools for content, and even smarter ways to hang out or work together on the device. 

In terms of optics, the device features a motorised rotating flip camera with a 200-megapixel sensor, sitting on a 4DoF gimbal. Comparing the gimble with the previous model, the company has reduced the size of the gimble by 70 per cent, which gives more steadier shots. The device has three-axis stabilisation and an AI that tracks users; the camera follows the users. 

This is going to be a major highlight for vloggers, streamers, action shots, hands-free calls, or anyone who is willing for the phone to work as a camera crew. Talking about video calls, the Robot Phone takes things to the next level. The camera automatically tilts as user moves, and it ties in with gesture controls and music driven movement. 

Robot Phone Launch Timeline

The company has not revealed specs such as battery, processor, or price yet, but Honor has confirmed that the phone will be launched in the second half of 2026. Further details are expected to revealed near launch.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HonorRobot Phone

RELATED News

Xiaomi Launches Pad 8 Series: HyperOS 3, HyperAI, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Check All Specs And Price

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

Oppo Holi Sale 2026: Grab Reno15 and Find X9 At Lowest Prices, Check Sale Dates And Details

LATEST NEWS

Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

‘CLEAR Provocation!’ Keralites Post Beef-Eating Videos To Protest The Kerala Story 2 As RSS Member Claims ‘Never Heard Of Beef Being Force-Fed In Kerala’

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

IPL 2026: ‘Nets Session or Dance Practice?’ MS Dhoni’s Hilarious CSK Training Camp Moves Leave Fans in Splits | WATCH

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Born In India? Iran Supreme Leader’s Uttar Pradesh Village Link Revealed

Who Was Mohammad Raad? Hezbollah’s Top Leader Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon, His Key Operations And Role Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘World-Class’ Sanju Samson Forces Gautam Gambhir’s Selection U-Turn Amid India’s Top-Order Woes

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look
Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look
Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look
Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

QUICK LINKS