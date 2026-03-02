Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

What is embodied AI

These days the smartphone offers features such as responding to voice command or tapping apps in the name of AI, but the Robot Phone will feature gesture controls, music-synced motions, and physical interactions into the mix for the users. The phone moves and reacts to users and what’s happening around it.

The company aims to make the smartphone feel more like a companion or a personal assistant rather than a slab. As per company, the device will feature immersive video calls, new creative tools for content, and even smarter ways to hang out or work together on the device.

In terms of optics, the device features a motorised rotating flip camera with a 200-megapixel sensor, sitting on a 4DoF gimbal. Comparing the gimble with the previous model, the company has reduced the size of the gimble by 70 per cent, which gives more steadier shots. The device has three-axis stabilisation and an AI that tracks users; the camera follows the users.

This is going to be a major highlight for vloggers, streamers, action shots, hands-free calls, or anyone who is willing for the phone to work as a camera crew. Talking about video calls, the Robot Phone takes things to the next level. The camera automatically tilts as user moves, and it ties in with gesture controls and music driven movement. Robot Phone Launch Timeline

The company has not revealed specs such as battery, processor, or price yet, but Honor has confirmed that the phone will be launched in the second half of 2026. Further details are expected to revealed near launch.