Home > Tech and Auto > Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition at Rs 29.35 lakh. The premium electric SUV features a 79kWh battery with a 500km range, 286bhp output, a triple-screen dashboard, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, and luxury-focused cabin upgrades.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched in India, credit: mahindraelectricsuv.com
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched in India, credit: mahindraelectricsuv.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 11:07:36 IST

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

Indian automotive giant Mahindra and Mahindra is expanding its portfolio in premium electric cars. The company has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.35 lakh. The electric SUV is positioned as flagship Electric origin vehicle; the Cineluxe Edition is a blend of bespoke styling cues and technology rich cabin offering immersive comfort. 

The SUV was globally launched in November 2024 and has emerged as one of the most decorated electric SUVs from India. The SUV has also secured the Green Car of the Year title at ICOTY 2026. The company aims for customers who seek a more personalised and lounge-like in-cabin experience without spending the highest price point in the range. 

The SUV comes in two monotone shades Satin Black and Satin White, the latter complemented by gloss-black body cladding for added contrast. There is a subtle ‘Cineluxe’ branding on the rear pillars highlighting the edition. 

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Interior

In terms of interior, the company has rolled out a new Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black dual-tone theme. The electric SUV retains the comprehensive feature list of the Pack Three trim. A coast-to-coast triple HD screen setup form the centerpiece of the dashboard, paired with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The panoramic Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system, offering more than 16 million colour options which allow drivers to customised cabin ambience to suit different moods and occasions. 

Other than this, the EV consists of an augmented-reality head-up display, EyeDentity and occupany monitoring, HandFree Park with Auto Park Assist, Secure360 surveillance functionality, and customisable user profiles.  

In terms of comfort-oriented features, the car consists of Camp Mode, Keep Mode, and PawPal HVAC, digital key functionality, and Secure360 Pro. 

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Battery, Price and Availability

In terms of battery, the car is packed with a massive 79kWh battery which produces 286bhp of power and 380Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the SUV delivers a range of 500Km on full charge and it is capable of going 0-100kph in just 7.45 seconds. 

The car is priced at an ex-showroom price of 29.35 lakh. The pre-booking of the EV will start on 2nd March whereas the deliveries will begin on 10th March 2026.  

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

QUICK LINKS