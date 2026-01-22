Airtel Rolls Out Infinity Family Plan: Get Unlimited Calling, 105GB High Speed Data And OTT Bundle Subscription For Two At Just…

After the tariff hikes across all the telecom service providers in India, and the gap between the cost of prepaid and postpaid plans has become almost negligible. The postpaid gives you the comfort of one monthly bill, shared perks, and bundled subscriptions. India’s leading telecom service Airtel offers family plans for multiple users with single account.

Key features of Infinity family plan

The infinity family plan offered by Airtel at Rs.699 includes key highlights such as this plan is for two peoples which calculates to Rs.350 each which becomes a better offer rather than paying for individual recharge plans. However, users need to pay GST at the time of billing. You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

Both the users get unlimited calling support to all the available networks and additionally 100 SMS per day. In terms of internet data, the Infinity family plans offer 75GB of high-speed data to primary users and 30GB of data to secondary users.

Users can also enjoy unlimited 5G data via Airtel caps at 300GB per 30 days under fair usage OTT subscription and other perks

Apart from these calling and internet features, the plan also offers bundled OTT subscription which consist of Amazon Prime for 6 months, JioHotstar Mobile for a year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for access to multiple OTT platforms.

Other than OTT, the plan provides 100GB of Google One cloud storage for 6 months, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag benefit, fraud detector and spam alert. Also Read: Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…