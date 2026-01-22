LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Airtel Rolls Out Infinity Family Plan: Get Unlimited Calling, 105GB High Speed Data And OTT Bundle Subscription For Two At Just…

Airtel has launched the Infinity Family postpaid plan at Rs.699, offering shared benefits for two users, including unlimited calls, generous data, 5G access, and OTT subscriptions, all under one monthly bill.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 22, 2026 14:42:54 IST

Indian telecom service provider Airtel has introduced Infinity Family plans which are designed for users who would like to get connected with one person in their family. The postpaid plan is priced at Rs.699, and it offers unlimited calls, huge data benefits, and a bunch of OTT perks for two people. Both users need to pay only one bill.  

After the tariff hikes across all the telecom service providers in India, and the gap between the cost of prepaid and postpaid plans has become almost negligible. The postpaid gives you the comfort of one monthly bill, shared perks, and bundled subscriptions. India’s leading telecom service Airtel offers family plans for multiple users with single account. 

Key features of Infinity family plan  

The infinity family plan offered by Airtel at Rs.699 includes key highlights such as this plan is for two peoples which calculates to Rs.350 each which becomes a better offer rather than paying for individual recharge plans. However, users need to pay GST at the time of billing.  

Both the users get unlimited calling support to all the available networks and additionally 100 SMS per day. In terms of internet data, the Infinity family plans offer 75GB of high-speed data to primary users and 30GB of data to secondary users.  

Users can also enjoy unlimited 5G data via Airtel caps at 300GB per 30 days under fair usage 

OTT subscription and other perks 

Apart from these calling and internet features, the plan also offers bundled OTT subscription which consist of Amazon Prime for 6 months, JioHotstar Mobile for a year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for access to multiple OTT platforms.  

Other than OTT, the plan provides 100GB of Google One cloud storage for 6 months, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag benefit, fraud detector and spam alert. 

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Tags: airtelAirtel Infinity planPostpaid plan

