LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka fed chair Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 04:04:08 IST

Cupertino (California) [US], June 15 (ANI): Apple has launched a worldwide repair program for certain Mac mini models equipped with the M2 chip, following reports that a small number of units are unable to power on.

The tech giant confirmed that the issue affects only a limited batch of devices and does not extend to any other Mac mini variants.

According to Apple, the affected Mac minis were manufactured between June 16 and November 23, 2024.

Although the company did not disclose specific details regarding the cause of the malfunction, it acknowledged that the issue could prevent the computers from turning on altogether.

To determine eligibility, Mac mini owners can visit Apple’s official support website and input their device’s serial number.

If the unit qualifies, Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

Apple emphasised that the repair initiative is part of a global program, ensuring support regardless of where the device was originally purchased.

The service coverage will be valid for up to three years from the date of purchase, offering users ample time to seek assistance if needed.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the exact technical root of the issue, it appears to be limited in scope, affecting what Apple describes as a “very small percentage” of devices.

Customers are encouraged to back up their data before seeking service and to check their eligibility online prior to visiting a service location.

Devices that meet the criteria will be serviced according to Apple’s standard repair protocols.

This move follows a series of recent quality assurance efforts by Apple as it continues to refine and support its lineup of Mac computers powered by its proprietary silicon. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 2023applemac-mini-m2-units

RELATED News

Google Pixel 10 series to feature tele-macro camera capability
Google Gemini now supports video uploads for analysis
Meta to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses
Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series
Apple expands Audio Mix feature beyond Photos App with iOS 26

LATEST NEWS

Gold Breaks All-Time Record At $3,500+ As Dollar Weakens And Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
Tamil Nadu to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup with 24 teams
Mosquito killing pill, Ivermectin drops malaria by 26%: Study
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Satellites document alarming ice loss in Antarctica
VP Elections Today: How Is the Vice President of India Elected?
Assam rifles organised an ex-servicemen interaction meet
"Indian companies can feel completely secure investing in Israel," says Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Taurian MPS IPO Launching Soon: Price Band, Dates, Lot Size & Everything You Should Know
Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units
Apple announces free repair program for select 2023 Mac Mini M2 units

QUICK LINKS