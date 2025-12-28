Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

iPhone Air discount

The iPhone Air, which was originally launched at a price of Rs.1,19,900 is now available at Rs.94,990 at Vijay Sales during Apple days sale. Additionally, the store is also offering an instant off of Rs.4000 on select bank credit cards.

iPhone 17 discount

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max discount

The iPhone 17 Pro was officially launched at Rs.1,34,900 but now it is listed at Rs.1,25,490 and an additional discount of Rs.4,000 bank discount which brings the price down to Rs.1,21,490 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched at Rs.1,49,900 is now listed at Rs.1,38,490. With the bank offer, the price even comes down to Rs.1,34,490.

Deals and offers on older iPhone , MacBook and iPads

Base Variant of the Model Apple Days Starting Price Instant Discount (ICICI & others) Effective Offer Price Exchange Bonus iPhone 16 (128 GB) INR 60,990 Up to INR 3,000 INR 57,990 Up to INR 9,000 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) INR 69,490 Up to INR 5,000 INR 64,490 Up to INR 9,000 iPhone 16 E (128 GB) INR 50,990 INR 4,000 INR 46,990 Up to INR 9,000 iPhone 15 (128 GB) INR 51,490 Up to INR 2,000 INR 49,490 Up to INR 9,000 iPad 11th Gen (A16) INR 32,190 INR 2,000 INR 30,190 – iPad Air 11″ (M3 chip) INR 54,490 INR 3,000 INR 51,490 – iPad Air 13″ (M3 chip) INR 72,290 INR 3,000 INR 69,290 – iPad Pro 11″ (M5 chip) INR 92,990 INR 3,000 INR 89,990 – iPad Pro 13″ (M5 chip) INR 119,490 INR 3,000 INR 116,490 – MacBook Air 13″ (M4) INR 89,990 INR 10,000 INR 79,990 Up to INR 10,000 MacBook Air 15″ (M4) INR 112,490 INR 10,000 INR 102,490 Up to INR 10,000 MacBook Air (M2) INR 69,990 INR 5,000 INR 64,990 Up to INR 10,000 MacBook Pro (M5 chip) INR 157,990 INR 5,000 INR 152,990 Up to INR 10,000 Apple Watch Series 11 INR 43,490 INR 2,500 INR 40,990 Up to INR 2,000 Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) INR 23,990 INR 2,000 INR 21,990 – Apple Watch Ultra 3 INR 81,990 INR 3,000 INR 78,990 Up to INR 2,000 AirPods 4 INR 11,790 INR 1,000 INR 10,790 – AirPods 4 with ANC INR 16,490 INR 1,500 INR 14,990 – AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) INR 23,990 INR 2,000 INR 21,990 – Beats Audio INR 4,290 INR 500 INR 3,790 –