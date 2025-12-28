LIVE TV
Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here's Where You Can Avail The Offer

Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

Vijay Sales Apple Days is live where you can get massive discounts and bank offers on iPhones, MacBook and iPads. The sale is live from December 28 to January 4, 2026.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 28, 2025 13:59:14 IST

Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

Popular Indian electronics retailer Vijay Sales has launched an Apple sales theme from 28th December to 4th January 2026. During the sale, the retail store is giving massive discounts on the latest iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 series. As per the company’s website, the iPhones, MacBook and iPads are being sold with a compelling discount and offers. 

iPhone Air discount 

The iPhone Air, which was originally launched at a price of Rs.1,19,900 is now available at Rs.94,990 at Vijay Sales during Apple days sale. Additionally, the store is also offering an instant off of Rs.4000 on select bank credit cards. 

iPhone 17 discount 

The iPhone 17 which was originally launch at a price of Rs.82,900 is now available at a discount of Rs.4000 using select bank credit cards which brings the price of iPhone 17 to Rs.78,900 

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max discount 

The iPhone 17 Pro was officially launched at Rs.1,34,900 but now it is listed at Rs.1,25,490 and an additional discount of Rs.4,000 bank discount which brings the price down to Rs.1,21,490 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched at Rs.1,49,900 is now listed at Rs.1,38,490. With the bank offer, the price even comes down to Rs.1,34,490. 

Deals and offers on older iPhone, MacBook and iPads 

Base Variant of the Model 

Apple Days Starting Price 

Instant Discount (ICICI & others) 

Effective Offer Price 

Exchange Bonus 

iPhone 16 (128 GB) 

INR 60,990 

Up to INR 3,000 

INR 57,990 

Up to INR 9,000 

iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) 

INR 69,490 

Up to INR 5,000 

INR 64,490 

Up to INR 9,000 

iPhone 16 E (128 GB) 

INR 50,990 

INR 4,000 

INR 46,990 

Up to INR 9,000 

iPhone 15 (128 GB) 

INR 51,490 

Up to INR 2,000 

INR 49,490 

Up to INR 9,000 

iPad 11th Gen (A16) 

INR 32,190 

INR 2,000 

INR 30,190 

 

iPad Air 11″ (M3 chip) 

INR 54,490 

INR 3,000 

INR 51,490 

 

iPad Air 13″ (M3 chip) 

INR 72,290 

INR 3,000 

INR 69,290 

 

iPad Pro 11″ (M5 chip) 

INR 92,990 

INR 3,000 

INR 89,990 

 

iPad Pro 13″ (M5 chip) 

INR 119,490 

INR 3,000 

INR 116,490 

 

MacBook Air 13″ (M4) 

INR 89,990 

INR 10,000 

INR 79,990 

Up to INR 10,000 

MacBook Air 15″ (M4) 

INR 112,490 

INR 10,000 

INR 102,490 

Up to INR 10,000 

MacBook Air (M2) 

INR 69,990 

INR 5,000 

INR 64,990 

Up to INR 10,000 

MacBook Pro (M5 chip) 

INR 157,990 

INR 5,000 

INR 152,990 

Up to INR 10,000 

Apple Watch Series 11 

INR 43,490 

INR 2,500 

INR 40,990 

Up to INR 2,000 

Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) 

INR 23,990 

INR 2,000 

INR 21,990 

 

Apple Watch Ultra 3 

INR 81,990 

INR 3,000 

INR 78,990 

Up to INR 2,000 

AirPods 4 

INR 11,790 

INR 1,000 

INR 10,790 

 

AirPods 4 with ANC 

INR 16,490 

INR 1,500 

INR 14,990 

 

AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) 

INR 23,990 

INR 2,000 

INR 21,990 

 

Beats Audio 

INR 4,290 

INR 500 

INR 3,790 

 

 Also Read: iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: appleiPadiphone airMacBookVijay Sales

Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

QUICK LINKS