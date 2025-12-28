Apple Days Sale Live: Get Discounts Up To ₹28,000 On iPhones, MacBooks, iPads; Here’s Where You Can Avail The Offer

Popular Indian electronics retailer Vijay Sales has launched an Apple sales theme from 28th December to 4th January 2026. During the sale, the retail store is giving massive discounts on the latest iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 series. As per the company’s website, the iPhones, MacBook and iPads are being sold with a compelling discount and offers.
iPhone Air discount
The iPhone Air, which was originally launched at a price of Rs.1,19,900 is now available at Rs.94,990 at Vijay Sales during Apple days sale. Additionally, the store is also offering an instant off of Rs.4000 on select bank credit cards.
iPhone 17 discount
The iPhone 17 which was originally launch at a price of Rs.82,900 is now available at a discount of Rs.4000 using select bank credit cards which brings the price of iPhone 17 to Rs.78,900
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max discount
The iPhone 17 Pro was officially launched at Rs.1,34,900 but now it is listed at Rs.1,25,490 and an additional discount of Rs.4,000 bank discount which brings the price down to Rs.1,21,490 while the iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched at Rs.1,49,900 is now listed at Rs.1,38,490. With the bank offer, the price even comes down to Rs.1,34,490.
Deals and offers on older iPhone, MacBook and iPads
|
Base Variant of the Model
|
Apple Days Starting Price
|
Instant Discount (ICICI & others)
|
Effective Offer Price
|
Exchange Bonus
|
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
|
INR 60,990
|
Up to INR 3,000
|
INR 57,990
|
Up to INR 9,000
|
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
|
INR 69,490
|
Up to INR 5,000
|
INR 64,490
|
Up to INR 9,000
|
iPhone 16 E (128 GB)
|
INR 50,990
|
INR 4,000
|
INR 46,990
|
Up to INR 9,000
|
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
|
INR 51,490
|
Up to INR 2,000
|
INR 49,490
|
Up to INR 9,000
|
iPad 11th Gen (A16)
|
INR 32,190
|
INR 2,000
|
INR 30,190
|
–
|
iPad Air 11″ (M3 chip)
|
INR 54,490
|
INR 3,000
|
INR 51,490
|
–
|
iPad Air 13″ (M3 chip)
|
INR 72,290
|
INR 3,000
|
INR 69,290
|
–
|
iPad Pro 11″ (M5 chip)
|
INR 92,990
|
INR 3,000
|
INR 89,990
|
–
|
iPad Pro 13″ (M5 chip)
|
INR 119,490
|
INR 3,000
|
INR 116,490
|
–
|
MacBook Air 13″ (M4)
|
INR 89,990
|
INR 10,000
|
INR 79,990
|
Up to INR 10,000
|
MacBook Air 15″ (M4)
|
INR 112,490
|
INR 10,000
|
INR 102,490
|
Up to INR 10,000
|
MacBook Air (M2)
|
INR 69,990
|
INR 5,000
|
INR 64,990
|
Up to INR 10,000
|
MacBook Pro (M5 chip)
|
INR 157,990
|
INR 5,000
|
INR 152,990
|
Up to INR 10,000
|
Apple Watch Series 11
|
INR 43,490
|
INR 2,500
|
INR 40,990
|
Up to INR 2,000
|
Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen)
|
INR 23,990
|
INR 2,000
|
INR 21,990
|
–
|
Apple Watch Ultra 3
|
INR 81,990
|
INR 3,000
|
INR 78,990
|
Up to INR 2,000
|
AirPods 4
|
INR 11,790
|
INR 1,000
|
INR 10,790
|
–
|
AirPods 4 with ANC
|
INR 16,490
|
INR 1,500
|
INR 14,990
|
–
|
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
|
INR 23,990
|
INR 2,000
|
INR 21,990
|
–
|
Beats Audio
|
INR 4,290
|
INR 500
|
INR 3,790
|
–
Also Read: iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed