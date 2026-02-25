Apple To Introduce MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen And Dynamic Island At This Cost—M6 Pro & M6 Max Chipset, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for a significant change in its upcoming MacBook Pro lineup. As per reports, the company is working on a touchscreen variant of the MacBook 2026 release. The upcoming Pro model of the MacBook is also expected to feature Dynamic Island similar to the iPhone. However, the Dynamic Island on the MacBook Pro could be smaller than the version currently seen on devices such as the iPhone 17.
MacBook With Dynamic Island
According to media reports and experts, first touchscreen laptops from the company are expected to feature a Dynamic Island at the centre top of the display, along with a new “dynamic interface” designed for touch. As per reports, the interface adapts to user input, for example, displaying contextual menus around a tapped control to make touch commands more intuitive. The company is also expected to be enlarging certain interface elements to improve usability on a touchscreen.
The device is expected to feature OLED panels in both 14-inch and 16-inch models replacing the current Mini LED technology. The tech giant reportedly is planning to make the transition between mouse and touch input as seamless as possible, without making it similar to the iPad.
Apple’s Past View on Touchscreen
In the past, the company has resisted adding touch screen features to MacBooks. Steve Jobs stated in 2010 that ““touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical” and that “touchscreens on a Mac would be ‘ergonomically terrible.'” Apple has always promoted iPads as touch screen device.
The media reports suggest that OLED MacBook Pro models are likely to arrive with the company’s next-generation M6 Pro and M6 Max chips which are developed using a new 2nm process. This upgrade will follow a spring refresh of the current MacBook Pro line featuring an updated M5 chip, indicating the company’s plan two back-to-back major MacBook Pro updates. However, the company has not confirmed any details regarding launch and price of any such MacBook
Also Read: Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed