Apple Unveils AirTag 2 With Ultra-Wideband Chip, 2x Sound, And More Accuracy, Check Price And Details Here

Apple has launched the new AirTag with high Bluetooth range and louder speaker in India. The latest AirTag from Apple features a second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip. This is the same chip, which is also used in the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. The new AirTag is paired with enhanced Precision Finding capabilities and distinctive new chime. The company believes that the new AirTag now makes it easier for users to find their items such as your car keys hidden in between couch cushions or a wallet lost in cupboard.

Apple AirTag generation 2 features and specification

The device is designed for tracking objects and offers protection against unwanted tracking. The generation 2 AirTag is powered by a second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip which enhances the device to be located more than ever before. The device uses haptic, visual, audio feedback, and Precision Finding which help users to find lost items from up to 50 per cent farther away than the previous generation.

The device also features an upgraded Bluetooth chip which expands the range at which items can be located. The users can experience Precision Finding for the first time on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to locate the AirTag.

In terms of sound, the new AirTag is 50 per cent louder than the previous generation, which helps users to hear the newly launched AirTag from 2x farther than the previous model of AirTag.

The new AirTag integrates seamlessly with Share Item Location, an iOS feature which is developed to help users recover a misplaced item by temporarily and sharing its location in a secure manner with trusted third parties such as airlines. The newly launched device needs a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or an iPad with iPadOS 26 or later.

Apple AirTag generation 2 price

The new second generation AirTag is available on the company's official website and retail chain. The device is priced in one and four packs for Rs.3,790 and Rs.12,900 respectively. The fine woven key ring for the newly launched device is available in four vibrant colour which consist of fox orange, midnight purple, navy moss and black for Rs,3,900


