LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Apple MacBook Neo is Apple’s most affordable MacBook yet, starting at Rs 69,900 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Apple MacBook Neo: Budget Mac Enters the Market (Image: X/ theapplehub)
Apple MacBook Neo: Budget Mac Enters the Market (Image: X/ theapplehub)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 4, 2026 21:31:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Apple has launched its most affordable MacBook called the Apple MacBook Neo. This marks a major move into the budget laptop space traditionally dominated by Chromebooks and Windows notebooks. The new MacBook Neo was unveiled globally on Wednesday and is now open for pre-orders. The MacBook Neo is expected to ship with the first units on March 11, 2026.

The MacBook Neo starts at about Rs 69,900 in India for the base model with 8GB unified RAM and 256GB storage, making it the cheapest MacBook in Apple’s lineup. A variant with 512GB storage and Touch ID costs a little more.

Apple MacBook Neo: Powered by A18 Pro

Apple says the MacBook Neo brings the “magic of the Mac” to a wider group of users who may have found other Macs too expensive. The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, a processor first used in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro series. Apple says this chip delivers strong performance on everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and editing photos, and performs well on on-device AI jobs.

You Might Be Interested In

The design is sleek and colourful. The MacBook Neo has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with sharp detail and vibrant colours. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio, and Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard and large Multi-Touch trackpad for smooth typing and navigation.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create. There is simply no other laptop like it.”

Apple MacBook Neo: Design and Colours

The MacBook Neo comes in four colours that include blush, indigo, silver, and a fresh citrus bringing a vibrant and modern look to Apple’s notebook lineup. Despite its lower price, Apple kept a premium feel with a durable aluminum body and thoughtful details aimed at students, families, small businesses and first-time Mac users.

MacBook Neo has a battery life is rated up to 16 hours on a single charge which helps users stay productive through a full day of use, Apple says. The laptop is also designed with the environment in mind. Apple has used recycled materials in its construction and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

Also Read: Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 9:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: applehome-hero-pos-7latest newstech news

RELATED News

Want The Perfect Holi 2026 Picture? Follow This Step-by-Step Guide With 20 Google Gemini AI Prompts

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Apple Launches New MacBook Air With M5 Chip: Check Price Details In India, Features, Stunning Colors, AI Performance And More

Samsung Rolls Out ‘Holi Hai’ Festive Deals On Bespoke AI Appliances, Offers Up To Rs 20,000 Cashback And Free Installation | Check All Offers

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Israel Orders South Lebanon Villages To Evacuate As Airstrikes Hit Beirut After Hezbollah Rocket Fire, 12 Dead

Iran’s NSC Chief Ali Larijani Slams Trump And Netanyahu’s ‘Clownish Antics,’ Accuses Them Of Dragging American People Into An Unfair War

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Final: “Real Chokers Of Cricket” — Fans React After South Africa’s Batting Falls Apart, Marco Jansen Leads Rescue Act

Dhurandhar vs Toxic: Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Isn’t Delaying Despite Middle East Conflict While Yash Pushes Release Date? Explained

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Fans React After Quinton de Kock’s Ongoing Slump Leaves South Africa in Trouble

US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Off Sri Lanka; Over 80 Killed, 100+ Missing As 180 Crew Were On Board

Bruno Fernandes To Leave Manchester United? Report Makes Huge Claim

Iran Signals Openness to CIA Talks Amid Ongoing US Military Operation But Washington Remains Skeptical Amid Middle East Tensions

T20 World Cup 2026 Breaks Records To Become Most-Watched Edition Ever; Jay Shah Calls Milestone ‘Humbling’

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here
Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here
Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here
Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

QUICK LINKS