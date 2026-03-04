Apple’s Most Affordable Laptop, MacBook Neo Is Here: Check Price, Features, Colours And Full Details Here

Apple has launched its most affordable MacBook called the Apple MacBook Neo. This marks a major move into the budget laptop space traditionally dominated by Chromebooks and Windows notebooks. The new MacBook Neo was unveiled globally on Wednesday and is now open for pre-orders. The MacBook Neo is expected to ship with the first units on March 11, 2026.

The MacBook Neo starts at about Rs 69,900 in India for the base model with 8GB unified RAM and 256GB storage, making it the cheapest MacBook in Apple’s lineup. A variant with 512GB storage and Touch ID costs a little more.

Apple MacBook Neo: Powered by A18 Pro

Apple says the MacBook Neo brings the “magic of the Mac” to a wider group of users who may have found other Macs too expensive. The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, a processor first used in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro series. Apple says this chip delivers strong performance on everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and editing photos, and performs well on on-device AI jobs.

The design is sleek and colourful. The MacBook Neo has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with sharp detail and vibrant colours. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio, and Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard and large Multi-Touch trackpad for smooth typing and navigation.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create. There is simply no other laptop like it.”

Apple MacBook Neo: Design and Colours

The MacBook Neo comes in four colours that include blush, indigo, silver, and a fresh citrus bringing a vibrant and modern look to Apple’s notebook lineup. Despite its lower price, Apple kept a premium feel with a durable aluminum body and thoughtful details aimed at students, families, small businesses and first-time Mac users.

MacBook Neo has a battery life is rated up to 16 hours on a single charge which helps users stay productive through a full day of use, Apple says. The laptop is also designed with the environment in mind. Apple has used recycled materials in its construction and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

