Audi Introduces SQ8: 4-Litre V8 Engine, Premium Tech-Oriented Interior And 8 Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

German luxury car maker Audi is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has launched the Audi SQ8 with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.77 crore. The newly launched car is positioned between Audi Q8 and the Audi RS Q8 Performance; the new SQ8 aims to strike a balance between everyday usability and high-performance driving.

Audi SQ8 Design and Exterior

In terms of exterior and design, the SUV features HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi Laser Light, offering improved illumination and four distinct light signatures. The sporty stance of the SUV is accentuated by S-specific bumpers, illuminated door sill trims, and a bold Singleframe grille finished in aluminium look with a 2D Audi logo.

Audi SQ8 Interior and technology

The newly launched SUV comes with sports seats featuring S embossing and a Dinamica microfiber or leather combination upholstery. Customers can also upgrade to sport seats plus in Valcona leather with ventilation, heating, and massage functions.

The cabin of the SUV is loaded with tech featuring Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with touch response, and a Bang and Olufsen 3D premium sound system with 17 speakers and 730W output.

Apart from this, the interior consists of a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting with 3D colour options and premium inlays.

For comfort and convenience, the SUV offers a 4-zone climate control system, soft-close doors, wireless charging, and a powered tailgate. The driver assistance features consist of park assist with a 360-degree camera and optional wipers.

Audi SQ8 Powertrain and Engine

The new SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine generating 507bhp and 770Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100Kmph in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. The SUV comes equipped with the company’s quattro all-wheel-drive system featuring a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport, and all-wheel steering for improved agility and handling.

The newly launched SUV features an S-specific sport exhaust system for a more engaging sound profile. Buyers can also choose for an advanced suspension package that consists of active roll stabilisation and a sport differential, improving driving dynamics further.

Audi SQ8 Safety features

In terms of safety, the SUV consist of eight airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, and Audi Pre Sense Basic while the option features include a night vision assist, head-up display, and lane departure warning further improves safety

The Audi SQ8 is available in eight exterior colours: Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, Glacier White, Ascari Blue, and Waitomo Blue, along with optional Audi Exclusive custom shades. Also Read: Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

