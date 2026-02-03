Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

Pulsar is one of the key products of Bajaj Auto, and it contributes to the maximum share in the company’s overall motorcycle sales. As per the company, a series of upgrades and refreshes introduced since November has already begun to portray positive trends, especially in the 150cc-plus category. Bajaj Pulsar New Variants

He further said that seven interventions in the form of upgrades and refreshes have been rolled out over the past two months, helping the drive growth and market share of the company in a favourable environment. Sharma told that “The waves of these interventions will be unrelenting here onwards, with over eight more such interventions being made in the next four months”

The company expects the entire Pulsar range to be comprehensively refreshed by the end of this cycle. This will include the original Pulsar models, the modern N-series, and the performance focused on the NS– series.

Bajaj future expansion plans

The company is also preparing under the hood to expand its portfolio in upcoming years. The company believes that there is a requirement for a dedicated brand in the 125cc segment to create a price segment below Pulsar. The company is likely to expand the Dominar franchise, especially in the global market.

The company is also analysing the new formats such as dual-sport and off-road motor bikes, which could come under a new brand or be introduced under existing but currently dormant brand manes owned by the Bajaj Auto. Also Read: Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

