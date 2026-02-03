LIVE TV
Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

Bajaj Auto plans a full refresh of the Pulsar lineup over the next 4–5 months, rolling out multiple upgrades and new variants to boost its position in the 125cc-plus motorcycle segment, while also exploring new brands and formats for future growth.

Bajaj Pulsar to launch new updated bikes, credit: X
Bajaj Pulsar to launch new updated bikes, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 3, 2026 15:35:55 IST

Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for a major overhaul of its flagship Pulsar brand. The company is planning to completely refresh Pulsar portfolio over the next four to five months. The bike manufacturer has lined up eight product interventions, underscoring its aggressive push to strengthen its position in the highly competitive 125cc-plus motor bike segment. 

Pulsar is one of the key products of Bajaj Auto, and it contributes to the maximum share in the company’s overall motorcycle sales. As per the company, a series of upgrades and refreshes introduced since November has already begun to portray positive trends, especially in the 150cc-plus category. 

Bajaj Pulsar New Variants 

The executive director of the company Rakesh Sharma told an analyst that “After the heat and dust of the festival settled down, a slew of new launches prioritised for the 150cc-plus segment have been made November onwards. Consequently, market share in this key segment has started to move up” 

He further said that seven interventions in the form of upgrades and refreshes have been rolled out over the past two months, helping the drive growth and market share of the company in a favourable environment. Sharma told that “The waves of these interventions will be unrelenting here onwards, with over eight more such interventions being made in the next four months” 

The company expects the entire Pulsar range to be comprehensively refreshed by the end of this cycle. This will include the original Pulsar models, the modern N-series, and the performance focused on the NS– series. 

Bajaj future expansion plans 

The company is also preparing under the hood to expand its portfolio in upcoming years. The company believes that there is a requirement for a dedicated brand in the 125cc segment to create a price segment below Pulsar. The company is likely to expand the Dominar franchise, especially in the global market. 

The company is also analysing the new formats such as dual-sport and off-road motor bikes, which could come under a new brand or be introduced under existing but currently dormant brand manes owned by the Bajaj Auto.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar Expansion: 8 New Bikes Set To Be Unveiled By July 2026, What We Know About Specs And Price

