Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

Bharat Taxi: Union Minister for Home Affairs and cooperation Amit Shah has recently launched the Bharat Taxi, which is a government-backed cab booking service to counter the issues faced by drivers and consumers from private players Ola, Uber, and Rapido, etc.

Amit Shah today, 23rd February 2026 interacted with drivers associated with newly launched Bharat Taxi to know their feedback and issues faced while working with other private cab booking service.

Amit Shah stated that “The concept is that the one who is working hard, the one who is toiling, should get the profit, not some rich man. Why did we come up with the idea of Bharat Taxi? You said that there were a lot of complaints, 30 per cent was deducted, and there was no certainty… The purpose of running those companies is to make the owners rich. Our purpose is also to make the owners rich. The only difference is that you are the owner.”

Union Minister Shah, while explaining the model, stated that the drivers need to invest Rs 500 as a membership fee and allow time for the government backed platform to stabilise.

He further said that “You only need to invest Rs 500. What will happen after three years? Suppose Bharat Taxi earns Rs 25 crore, then 20% of this Rs 25 crore, that is Rs 5 crore, will be deposited in Bharat Taxi’s account as your capital, and 80 per cent will be deposited back in your account based on how many kilometres the taxi has driven. Right now, you are going to get the fixed rent. But you are the owner, so you should have a share in the profit as well. So, this share is going to come, but you will have to be patient for the first three years,” #WATCH | Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah says, “You only need to invest Rs 500. What will happen after three years? Suppose Bharat Taxi earns Rs 25 crore, then 20% of this Rs 25 crore, that is Rs 5 crore, will be deposited in Bharat Taxi’s account as your… https://t.co/EljCdJLQoT pic.twitter.com/1udovmiBRc — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026





The Union Minister said that unlike private cab service providers that mainly focus on maximising profits for owners while the key objective of Bharat Taxi is to empower drivers. He said “The objective of Bharat Taxi is not to earn profits. The Saarthi is the owner of this cooperative. Its goal is to ensure that the Saarthis can run their households well and earn maximum profit”

The government owned platform follows a driver-owned cooperative model backed by Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The platform will only charge a membership fee and will operate on a zero-commission model, and the government claims there will be transparent fares and no surge fee.

“Currently, private companies in the taxi service sector aim to make the company owner wealthy. Bharat Taxi also aims to make the owner wealthy. The only difference in the cooperative sector is that the owners here are the Saarthis,” Shah said.

He further added that the service will be expanded across India within next three years. Also Read: Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

