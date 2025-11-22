LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Black Friday Sale Bonanza! Grab a NEW iPhone Air At Half Price- Don’t Miss This Limited-Time Deal

The ultra slim flagship iPhone Air is now available at just half price during Chroma Black Friday sale and save up to Rs. 65,000. iPhone Air is available in four different vibrant colours and three storage variant with powerful A19 Pro chipset.

Buy iPhone Air at half price during Chroma Black Friday Sale, Credit: X/indiaistore
Buy iPhone Air at half price during Chroma Black Friday Sale, Credit: X/indiaistore

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 22, 2025 16:57:27 IST

The ultra-slim flagship phone that Apple has ever built, the iPhone Air, will soon be available at just half price. Black Friday is very near, and with the Black Friday sale you can grab the iPhone Air at the all-time lowest price.

Croma’s Black Friday sale is live, and you can get the super-slim flagship iPhone Air at just Rs. 54,900, which means you can get an effective discount of Rs. 65,000, including bank offers. The Croma Sale is live from November 22 to November 30

Why You Should Buy the iPhone Air

If you want a phone that is also your style statement, then the iPhone Air is perfect for you. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, which makes it the slimmest iPhone that Apple has ever created. The weight of the phone is just 156 grams, making it feel like ‘Air’ in your hand. The titanium frame also comes with a gloss finish.

The iPhone Air comes with the A19 Pro chipset, the same one the iPhone 17 Pro has. The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion. The iPhone Air has two advanced cameras in one: it has a 48MP Fusion Camera System with 2x Telephoto and an 18MP front camera, and a long battery with up to 27 hours of video playback. The iPhone Air comes in four vibrant colors: Light Gold, Sky Blue, Space Black, and Cloud Black. The phone has three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It was initially launched at the starting price of Rs. 1,19,000.

This is a perfect phone for those who want to set a style statement through their phone and need a good battery and performance. You can definitely go for the iPhone Air in this Croma Black Friday sale and save up to 50%.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 4:56 PM IST
