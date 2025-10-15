LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news Texas 2026 FIFA World Cup Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news China news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 18:03:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

(Reuters) -An investor group, including BlackRock and Nvidia, will buy Aligned Data Centers from Macquarie Asset Management in a deal worth $40 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, as AI infrastructure expansion powers on. The deal underscores an intensifying race to expand the costly, supply-constrained infrastructure required to develop artificial intelligence technology, as companies rush to build sophisticated AI models. The acquisition follows a slew of mega-deals focused on securing coveted compute capacity. ChatGPT creator OpenAI has in recent weeks unveiled agreements totaling about 26 gigawatts of computing capacity, enough to power roughly 20 million U.S. homes. The investment consortium, dubbed the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), has an initial target of deploying $30 billion of equity capital, with the potential of reaching $100 billion, including debt. This is AIP's first investment, and the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. "With this investment in Aligned Data Centers, we further our goal of delivering the infrastructure necessary to power the future of AI," said Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock and chairman of AIP. AIP also includes xAI and Microsoft, along with the Kuwait Investment Authority and Singapore's state-owned investor Temasek as anchor investors Aligned designs, builds and operates data centers for hyperscalers, neoclouds and enterprises. Its portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development, located across the U.S. and Latin America. Aligned will remain headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and will be led by CEO Andrew Schaap. HEFTY INVESTMENTS Aligned's $12 billion fundraising earlier this year was one of the largest private capital injections into a data center company. But the scale of financing required to keep pace with demand is only growing. The capital-intensive undertaking of expanding AI infrastructure has attracted hundreds of billions of dollars in investment from big tech companies, startups, private equity and infrastructure funds. OpenAI last week unveiled a 6-gigawatt AI chip supply deal with AMD that includes an option to buy a stake in the chipmaker, days after disclosing that Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in the startup and provide it with data center systems with at least 10 gigawatts of capacity. Morgan Stanley estimates big cloud companies, including Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta, Microsoft and Coreweave, are on track to spend $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year. Despite investor concerns about returns from these hefty investments, Big Tech has pledged to spend more on boosting data center capacity. Also, a recent spike in interconnected investments in the AI industry has raised questions over the circularity of the market. Nvidia, one of the key investors in recent AI deals, is also one of the biggest suppliers to the market, dominating the graphics processor industry. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Bursts Into Flames In China, Driver Burnt Alive. Here’s How To Ensure Safety In EVs

Altice France rejects joint bid for SFR from French telecoms operators

ChatGPT Goes Uncensored And Gets Spicy, But Only If You’re 18+! OpenAI To Unlock EROTIC CONTENT Mode For Adults This December: Here’s What You Need To Know

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani Announces New Ropeway To Make Kedarnath Dham Darshan Easier

Who Is Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj? Minor Accuses Gurukul Head Of Sexual Assault, Reveals, ‘Punched Me, Touched My Chest’

Brazil's Haddad backs partial revival of expired fiscal measure

Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on dealmaking boost, CFO cites record pipeline

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Arrested For Killing Wife, Know How Murder Plot Was Revealed Six Months After She Died

BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Wall St set for higher open after strong bank earnings, chip stocks rally

Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston

Bank of America beats profit estimates on dealmaking strength, upgrades NII forecast

Viral Video Shocks: Bengaluru Man Seen Begging Inside Metro, Netizens Outraged And Demand Strict Action From Authorities

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal
BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal
BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal
BlackRock, Nvidia-backed group strikes $40 billion AI data center deal
QUICK LINKS