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Home > Tech and Auto News > BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

BYD India has opened bookings for the limited BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition from March 17, 2026, with added benefits for early buyers. The electric SUV offers up to 567 km range, strong performance, premium features, and starts at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition
BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 18, 2026 13:02:26 IST

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BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

BYD India has rolled out the commencement of bookings for the BYD Sealion 7 first Anniversary Edition, marking a milestone for its flagship electric performance SUV in the country. Interested buyers can book the limited-edition EV from 17th March 2026 with a token amount of Rs 70,000 through authorised dealership across India. 

BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition Exclusive benefits for early buyers 

As a part of the anniversary edition, the company is giving first 1,100 customers number of ownership benefits consisting of a complimentary 11kW home charger with installation, 2 years of free service and maintenance and an extended 8 year/1.50,000km warranty on the Low Voltage Battery (LVB). 

The high voltage battery of the EV continues with a standard warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km. These benefits are valid for bookings made until April 30, 2026, or until the first 1,100 units are reserved. 

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The key highlight of the First Anniversary Edition is a distinctive Tahiti Blue interior theme, adding a fresh visual identity to the cabin while keeping the SUV’s ocean-inspired design philosophy. 

Performance and technology 

The electric SUV is powered by an 82.56kWh Blade Battery and incorporates BYD’s Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction along with intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC). 

The performance variant goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds and offers a range of 542km whereas the Premium variant goes from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7kmpl in 6.7 seconds and offers a range of 567km. 

Features and design 

The electric SUV is designed under the direction of Wolfgang Egger; the EV follows BYD’s “Ocean X” design language. The key highlight of the SUV consists of a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, Quilted Nappa leather seats, 128-colour ambient lighting, panoramic glass roof, 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, ventilated and heated seats, and vehicle-to-load (VTOL) functionality. 

BYD Sealion 7 Market performance  

The Sealion 7 was introduced at the Bharat Expo 2025, the EV has recorded over 2,500 units in sales which make it a strong contender in the premium EV SUV segment. 

During the launch, the Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, Rajeev Chauhan said that the Sealion 7 represents the next generation of performance electric SUV’s and the anniversary edition aims to deliver enhanced value and ownership benefits to customers. 

BYD Sealion 7 Price 

The EV is offered in two variants Premium is priced at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and Performance variant costs Rs 54.90 (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price 

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

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BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

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BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits
BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits
BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits
BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

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