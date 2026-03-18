BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

BYD India has rolled out the commencement of bookings for the BYD Sealion 7 first Anniversary Edition, marking a milestone for its flagship electric performance SUV in the country. Interested buyers can book the limited-edition EV from 17th March 2026 with a token amount of Rs 70,000 through authorised dealership across India.

BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition Exclusive benefits for early buyers

As a part of the anniversary edition, the company is giving first 1,100 customers number of ownership benefits consisting of a complimentary 11kW home charger with installation, 2 years of free service and maintenance and an extended 8 year/1.50,000km warranty on the Low Voltage Battery (LVB).

The key highlight of the First Anniversary Edition is a distinctive Tahiti Blue interior theme, adding a fresh visual identity to the cabin while keeping the SUV’s ocean-inspired design philosophy.

Performance and technology

The electric SUV is powered by an 82.56kWh Blade Battery and incorporates BYD’s Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction along with intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC).

The performance variant goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds and offers a range of 542km whereas the Premium variant goes from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7kmpl in 6.7 seconds and offers a range of 567km.

Features and design

The electric SUV is designed under the direction of Wolfgang Egger; the EV follows BYD’s “Ocean X” design language. The key highlight of the SUV consists of a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, Quilted Nappa leather seats, 128-colour ambient lighting, panoramic glass roof, 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, ventilated and heated seats, and vehicle-to-load (VTOL) functionality.

BYD Sealion 7 Market performance

The Sealion 7 was introduced at the Bharat Expo 2025, the EV has recorded over 2,500 units in sales which make it a strong contender in the premium EV SUV segment.

During the launch, the Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, Rajeev Chauhan said that the Sealion 7 represents the next generation of performance electric SUV’s and the anniversary edition aims to deliver enhanced value and ownership benefits to customers.

BYD Sealion 7 Price

The EV is offered in two variants Premium is priced at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and Performance variant costs Rs 54.90 (ex-showroom). Also Read: BMW Launches M 1000 R MotorBike In India: 999cc Engine, Aggressive Design, And Advanced Track-Focused Electronics, Check All Specs And Price