Home > Tech and Auto > ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

ChatGPT faced a brief global outage early February 4, leaving thousands of users locked out of the AI chatbot. Downdetector logged a sudden spike in complaints, with reports peaking far above normal levels. OpenAI later confirmed the issue, saying mitigation steps were applied and services restored.

ChatGPT suffered a brief outage on February 4 as thousands reported access issues worldwide. OpenAI later restored services. Phots: X.
ChatGPT suffered a brief outage on February 4 as thousands reported access issues worldwide. OpenAI later restored services. Phots: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 4, 2026 07:46:18 IST

ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, experienced a brief outage on February 4, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service.  Outage-monitoring website Downdetector recorded a sudden surge in problem reports beginning around 1:50 a.m. IST, with complaints peaking at over 13,000, sharply higher than the usual baseline of 19 reports.

Downdetector compiles outage data by aggregating user-submitted reports from multiple sources. As a result, the actual number of affected users may differ from the figures displayed on the site.

OpenAI Confirms Issue, Applies Mitigation Measures at ChatGPT

OpenAI acknowledged the disruption on its official status page, stating that it was experiencing technical issues at the time.

“We’re currently experiencing issues,” the Sam Altman-led technology company said in an update posted during the outage.

Later, OpenAI confirmed that corrective steps had been taken. The status page indicated that the company had applied the “necessary mitigations,” and by 6:30 p.m. ET, ChatGPT was listed as “operational.”

ChatGPT Outage: Reports Suggest Greater Impact Outside the US, Including India

While the outage appeared limited and short-lived in the United States, reports suggested the situation was more severe in other regions.

According to TechRadar’s analysis, users outside the US, particularly in the United Kingdom, India encountered greater difficulty accessing ChatGPT. The publication noted that attempts to use the chatbot in the UK failed repeatedly, while switching to a US-based VPN allowed the service to respond.

“Comments on Down Detector note that it’s down in the United States, which is my current experience, though it’s a bit slow – and that it’s still not working internationally, with Hungary specifically noted,” TechRadar reported.

Is ChatGPT Working? What OpenAI Said

The issue has since been resolved. At the time of writing, OpenAI’s status page in India stated, “We’re fully operational. We’re not aware of any issues affecting our systems.”

Providing a further update on the disruption, OpenAI said it had identified the root cause and implemented mitigation steps.

“We have identified the issue, applied the necessary mitigations and are monitoring the recovery,” Forbes quoted OpenAI as saying.

The company also acknowledged that users had faced service errors during the disruption.

“We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services,” OpenAI said, adding that while a permanent solution was not yet fully implemented at the time, the company was “working on implementing a mitigation.”

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 7:46 AM IST
