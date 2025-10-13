LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 00:48:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

By Selena Li HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm admitted that it had not informed Chinese authorities when it completed its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks in June, China's market regulator said on Sunday. The disclosure was made two days after China launched an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm, examining whether the U.S. firm violated China's antitrust law by not declaring some details of its acquisition of the Israeli chip designer. Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.  China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said it informed Qualcomm in March 2024 that the deal requires approval by the regulator, and the U.S. firm in the same month notified SAMR it wouldn't pursue further. However, Qualcomm in June this year completed the deal without informing the authority, the regulator said, adding Qualcomm "acknowledged above facts", based on which Beijing launched the antitrust probe. Qualcomm's shares fell more than 5% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs against China and cancel a planned meeting with President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Selena Li)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
EU need for 'digital sovereignty' does not mean protectionism, German minister says
India's Modi meets Qualcomm CEO; discusses AI and innovation
Developer Finishes 45-Minute Web Design Assignment In Seconds Using Comet, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Warns Students

LATEST NEWS

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India
WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator

QUICK LINKS