LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Chinese EV giant BYD reported a 30% year-on-year drop in January sales, extending its losing streak, even as it continues overseas expansion after overtaking Tesla last year.

BYD car sales
BYD car sales

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 1, 2026 16:57:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

In January, BYD’s car sales decreased by 30.1% compared to the same month last year, marking the fifth consecutive month of a dip as the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer manages challenging domestic competition and external concerns.  

You Might Be Interested In

According to a stock market filing on Sunday, the carmaker sold 210,051 cars worldwide last month. For the month of January, 100,482 new energy vehicles were exported. 

It continued a losing streak that started in July of last year with a 29.1% decrease in production.  

You Might Be Interested In

In an effort to increase the appeal of its reasonably priced hybrid models, BYD introduced improved new versions of several plug-in hybrid models with long-range batteries at home last month.  

Following a decline of 7.9% in 2025, sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles, which accounted for almost half of BYD’s total car sales, plummeted 28.5% in January. 

In a meeting in November, BYD’s management informed Citi that the company had set a goal of 1.3 million vehicles to be shipped outside this year, which is a 24% increase from 2025 but less than the previous objective of up to 1.6 million vehicles.  

The negative revision was not explained by the corporation.  

In addition to its production in Brazil and Thailand, its new EV plant in Hungary is anticipated to be online this year. Additionally, it plans to build assembly facilities in Turkey and Indonesia. 

Last year, BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top EV seller thanks to a 150.7% increase in sales overseas, which countered growing pressure in its home market, particularly from Geely and Leapmotor in the budget class.  

Last year, BYD barely achieved its reduced global sales goal of 4.6 million units. The 2026 aim has not been disclosed.  

As the Chinese government reduces incentives for trading in lower-priced models, the largest auto market in the world is predicted to see stagnation this year, which will put pressure on BYD and its competitors that gambled on low-cost vehicles.  

(input from Agency)

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: EV’s To Go Cheap As Govt Exempts Import Tax On Batteries To Boost EV Industry

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BYDCar sales

RELATED News

‘Nobody Does It Better?’: Naughty America Offering Digital Sex Integrated With VR Tech, Check Pros And Cons

Union Budget 2026: EV’s To Go Cheap As Govt Exempts Import Tax On Batteries To Boost EV Industry

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: Govt To Set Up High-Powered Education To Employment panel To assess AI impact On jobs

Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Extend 3% Loss, Silver Fall Over 9% After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla
Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla
Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla
Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

QUICK LINKS