Home > Tech and Auto > Claude AI Set To Disrupt White-Collar Jobs? New 'Cowork' Plugin Manages Google Workspace And Microsoft Office-Know How It Will Impact You

Claude AI Set To Disrupt White-Collar Jobs? New ‘Cowork’ Plugin Manages Google Workspace And Microsoft Office-Know How It Will Impact You

Anthropic’s new updates let Claude work directly inside apps like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office, completing real multi-step office tasks. After the update, users on X said AI agents could soon replace many white-collar jobs. Engineer Boris Cherny called it a major shift, saying these AI tools can now act more like human coworkers.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:35:10 IST

Users online have been talking a lot about how artificial intelligence might change the way we work, especially for office or “white-collar” jobs. This trend on X picked up after Anthropic released big updates to its AI tools that let its Claude Cowork work inside everyday office programs. These updates made many people think AI agents could soon start doing real work, and it will not be just limited to chatting or helping with small tasks.  

Anthropic’s latest tools let Claude connect to apps like Google Workspace, DocuSign, WordPress, Gmail, and even Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint without switching between programs. That means Claude can help complete real, multi-step tasks by itself, like moving data between spreadsheets and presentations, writing documents, and summarising information. These plugins also let companies build special AI helpers for departments like HR, finance, design, and engineering.  

After these updates were shared online, many posts on X and tech communities started calling the new Claude agents a big shift. People talked about how Claude might soon take over work that today humans do on computers. Some posts said that this could be “painful,” meaning most office workers might have to change what they do or lose jobs if AI keeps improving.  

A senior engineer at Anthropic, Boris Cherny, even said in a podcast that this next generation of AI agents can now act across workplace tools and do work more like a human would. He said such systems aren’t just smarter chat tools, but can run commands, analyze files, send messages, and work with apps. Cherny said this progress could shape nearly every internet-based job soon and will feel disruptive to many people.  

This whole conversation caught on because the updated Claude tools are now in research previews for paid users, and they show what real “AI coworkers” might look like. Many users on social platforms shared videos and comments about how these AI helpers can automate tasks people usually do, like drafting reports or handling data.  

So, even though some companies say the goal is to make workers more productive, many people online are worried that AI agents could replace everyday office tasks. That idea has fueled a big trend on social media about AI and the future of work. 

Also Read: Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS