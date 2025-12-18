Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

The Chinese tech giant OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 15R in India. The smartphone will be live on sale in India on 22nd December. The phone expands the premium mid-range line-up of the brand. The phone gives direct competition to Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G. Both phones have almost similar price range but different approaches when it comes to performance, cameras and battery technology. Here is a detailed comparison of both phones.
OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro Price
The OnePlus 15R 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs.47,999 whereas the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 52,999. The bank offers on selected credit cards gives users an effective discount which turns the price of phone to Rs. 44,999.
The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs.49,999 whereas the higher variant offering 512GB storage costs Rs. 54,999.
OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro features and specification
The OnePlus 15R and Oppo Reno 14 Pro, both the smartphones features 6.83-inch OLED displays with a 1.5K resolution of 1272 x 2800 pixels and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
The OnePlus 15R offers a 165Hz refresh rate whereas the Oppo Reno 14 Pro offers only 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus also offers features such as Sun Display, Reduce White Point, and Eye Comfort Reminders.
The OnePlus 15R is powered by Qualcomm 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. While the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
In term of software, the OnePlus 15R runs on Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 and the company claims four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates while the Oppo Reno 14 Pro runs on Android 15 based ColorOS 15.0.2 and primaryly focus on AI features powered by Google Gemini.
Overall comparison of Oppo Reno 14 Pro and OnePlus 15R
|
Feature
|
OnePlus 15R
|
Oppo Reno 14 Pro
|
Primary Camera
|
50 MP (Sony IMX906), f/1.8, OIS
|
50 MP (OV50E), f/1.8, OIS
|
Secondary Cameras
|
8 MP Ultra-wide
|
50 MP Periscope Telephoto (3.5x Optical Zoom) + 50 MP Ultra-wide (with AF)
|
Selfie Camera
|
32 MP, f/2.0, Autofocus
|
50 MP, f/2.0, Autofocus
|
Battery Capacity
|
7,400 mAh (Silicon NanoStack)
|
6,200 mAh
|
Wired Charging
|
80W SUPERVOOC
|
80W SUPERVOOC
|
Wireless Charging
|
No
|
50W Wireless Charging
|
Video Recording
|
4K @ 120 fps (Slow-mo), 4K @ 60/30 fps
|
4K @ 60/30 fps
|
Selfie Video
|
4K @ 30 fps
|
4K @ 60 fps
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR Blaster
|
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR Blaster
|
OS / Chipset
|
Android 16 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5)
|
Android 15 (Dimensity 8450)
