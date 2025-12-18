LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

The OnePlus has recently launched OnePlus 15R whereas the Oppo has also recently launched Oppo Reno 14 Pro both the phone are giving direct competition to each other. Here is a complete comparison of both the phone

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro, credit: X
OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 18, 2025 16:21:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

The Chinese tech giant OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 15R in India. The smartphone will be live on sale in India on 22nd December. The phone expands the premium mid-range line-up of the brand. The phone gives direct competition to Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G. Both phones have almost similar price range but different approaches when it comes to performance, cameras and battery technology. Here is a detailed comparison of both phones.  

You Might Be Interested In

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro Price

The OnePlus 15R 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs.47,999 whereas the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 52,999. The bank offers on selected credit cards gives users an effective discount which turns the price of phone to Rs. 44,999.  

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs.49,999 whereas the higher variant offering 512GB storage costs Rs. 54,999.   

OnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro features and specification 

The OnePlus 15R and Oppo Reno 14 Pro, both the smartphones features 6.83-inch OLED displays with a 1.5K resolution of 1272 x 2800 pixels and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. 
 
The OnePlus 15R offers a 165Hz refresh rate whereas the Oppo Reno 14 Pro offers only 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus also offers features such as Sun Display, Reduce White Point, and Eye Comfort Reminders. 
 
The OnePlus 15R is powered by Qualcomm 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. While the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.  
 
In term of software, the OnePlus 15R runs on Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 and the company claims four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates while the Oppo Reno 14 Pro runs on Android 15 based ColorOS 15.0.2 and primaryly focus on AI features powered by Google Gemini.

Overall comparison of Oppo Reno 14 Pro and OnePlus 15R 

Feature 

OnePlus 15R 

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 

Primary Camera 

50 MP (Sony IMX906), f/1.8, OIS 

50 MP (OV50E), f/1.8, OIS 

Secondary Cameras 

8 MP Ultra-wide 

50 MP Periscope Telephoto (3.5x Optical Zoom) + 50 MP Ultra-wide (with AF) 

Selfie Camera 

32 MP, f/2.0, Autofocus 

50 MP, f/2.0, Autofocus 

Battery Capacity 

7,400 mAh (Silicon NanoStack) 

6,200 mAh 

Wired Charging 

80W SUPERVOOC 

80W SUPERVOOC 

Wireless Charging 

No 

50W Wireless Charging 

Video Recording 

4K @ 120 fps (Slow-mo), 4K @ 60/30 fps 

4K @ 60/30 fps 

Selfie Video 

4K @ 30 fps 

4K @ 60 fps 

Connectivity 

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR Blaster 

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR Blaster 

OS / Chipset 

Android 16 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5) 

Android 15 (Dimensity 8450) 

 
 
 Also Read: OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: 10050mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Stylo Support And 5G Support With Amazing Discounts

 

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 3:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: One Plus 15 R newsOne Plus 15R lateset newsOnePlusOnePlus 15ROnePlus 15R vs Oppo Reno 14 Prooppooppo reno 14 pro

RELATED News

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: 10050mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Stylo Support And 5G Support With Amazing Discounts

Google Unveils ‘Gemini 3 Flash’ With Improved Intelligence And Efficiency

What Are ELVs Or End-Of-Life Vehicles And How Can You Save Up To Rs 90000 While Scrapping Your Old Vehicles

Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

LATEST NEWS

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

“Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Jeffrey Epstein $600 Million Net Worth: How Did the Sex Offender Get So Rich?

Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame Mocks Obama, Biden As ‘Divisive’ And ‘Worst President In American History’

VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Pakistan Hypocrisy Exposed: Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto’s Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Starrer

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money
Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

QUICK LINKS